NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 3)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Dallas Stars +1.5 (-130)

The Calgary Flames were one of the best teams in the regular season, but the Dallas Stars are one of those teams that can truly beat anybody on any given night depending on how they play. Not only can they beat anybody on any given night, but they can also lose on any given night against anybody in the NHL. This could come back to hurt them obviously, but if the Stars are going to be serious in the playoffs, this is a good spot for them to cover the +1.5 goal spread.

Dallas beat the Flames in one of three games this season, and also covered the spread in one of the other losses. If they can continue playing the way that they did against Calgary in the regular season, this could potentially be the lock of the night.

Best NHL Bets Today: New York Rangers ML (-135)

The New York Rangers did an incredible job all season against the Pittsburgh Penguins as they ended up beating them three out of four games.

With them playing so well against the Penguins throughout the regular season, this is a great time for the Rangers to put on a show in front of their incredible home crowd and take home the first game of this series.

The Penguins aren’t going to be any slouch, and despite the Rangers doing a great job against them throughout the regular season, this Pittsburgh team has plenty of experience in the playoffs and that’s going to be extremely valuable for them. However, with the way that the Rangers were able to play throughout the regular season against them, this should be a spot where they walk away with a victory.

NHL Picks Today: Florida Panthers -1.5 (+105)

The Florida Panthers are going to be coming into the Stanley Cup Playoffs as arguably the best team in all of hockey. The only other team that can really be compared to them throughout the regular season was the Colorado Avalanche, but even then the Panthers finished with more points in the regular season. With them taking on a tough Washington Capitals team, this one could get interesting.

However, with the Capitals losing their last four games to end the regular season and only winning four of their last 10, this could be a time where the Panthers come out and punch them in the mouth.

The Panthers didn’t lose any momentum towards the back end of the season as they finished winning seven of their last 10 games, leading us to think here at the Panthers come out and take care of business.

