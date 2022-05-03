NHL Starting Goalies for NHL Playoffs Round 1 Game 1 (May 3)

On the second night of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, there are four more series to get underway. Here are the eight projected starting goaltenders with the odds for all four NHL games courtesy of betonline.ag. The overwhelming favourite this evening is the Colorado Avalanche. Projected starting goalies courtesy of leftwinglock.com.

Pittsburgh Penguins (+127) @ New York Rangers (-140)—

With Tristan Jarry out day-to-day with a lower body injury, the Penguins will use Casey DeSmith for the first two games of their series against the Rangers. New York meanwhile will counter with Igor Shesterkin.

Washington Capitals (+214) @ Florida Panthers (-240)–

The biggest story in this series is goaltending. We know the Panthers have great offensive depth, but is Sergei Bobrovsky capable of sending Florida far? The Capitals will counter with Vitek Vanecek.

Nashville Predators (+269) @ Colorado Avalanche (-305)–

The Avalanche have the gigantic advantage in goaltending in this series. Colorado is projected to have Darcy Kuemper, while the Predators are projected to have former Flames netminder David Rittich. Nashville is having to start Rittich because of an injury to Juuse Saros late in the regular season against Calgary.

Dallas Stars (+198) @ Calgary Flames (-221)–

Calgary had a fantastic regular season and were extremely dangerous come even strength, something that could be valuable to them come playoff time. The Stars will have Jake Oettinger in net, while the Flames will counter with Jacob Markstrom.