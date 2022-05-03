Philadelphia Flyers fire head coach Mike Yeo and general manager Chuck Fletcher

The Philadelphia Flyers fired head coach Mike Yeo of Scarborough, Ontario and general manager Chuck Fletcher of Montreal, Quebec on Tuesday. The Flyers had a poor 2021-22 National Hockey League regular season as they finished dead last in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 25 wins, 46 regulation losses, and 11 losses in extra time for 61 points.

The only teams the Flyers had more points than in the regular season were the Seattle Kraken (60 points), the Arizona Coyotes (57 points), and the Montreal Canadiens (55 points). The fact that the Canadiens were worst in the league in points this season is noteworthy, because in 2021, they reached the Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Problems in Philadelphia

There were a significant number of issues in Philadelphia over the past year. They simply could not put things together offensively or defensively. Travis Konecny led the Flyers in scoring with 52 points. However, that would have only put him tied for 115th in the NHL in scoring this season. He struggled mightily defensively as he was a -23.

Interestingly, Konecny did not have the worst plus/minus on the Flyers. James Van Riemsdyk was a terrible -33, while Keith Yandle, who broke the NHL ironman streak earlier in the season, was a pitiful and horrendous -47. That was by far the worst plus/minus by any player in the entire league this year.

The problems were not just related to poor play offensively or defensively either. The goaltending duo of Carter Hart and Martin Jones struggled too. Hart had a goals against average of 3.16, while Jones was at 3.42.

Focus on the Draft

Whoever replaces Fletcher as the general manager will need a productive draft in order to make the Flyers competitive again. A top five pick is a strong possibility. Fletcher had been the Flyers general manager since 2018, and Yeo had been the interim head coach since December, 2021.