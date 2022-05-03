Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 3

We are at the beginning of a new month with hope and optimism for many teams who might have got off to slow starts. Let’s take a look at the top five games for May 3.

5) Minnesota Twins @ Baltimore Orioles TV: Bally Sports/MASN 7:05 PM ET

It has been a while that the Orioles have got good starting pitching from anybody in their rotation other than John Means. However, Baltimore native Bruce Zimmermann has been excellent so far for the Orioles in 2022, as he has an earned run average of 0.93. Twins starter Joe Ryan meanwhile has also been great as he is 3-1 with an earned run average of 1.17. Minnesota is at -157, while Baltimore is at +145.

4) Atlanta Braves @ New York Mets TV: Bally Sports/SNY 6:40 PM ET

In the second game of a doubleheader between National League East rivals, the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets will battle at Citi Field. Like the matchup between the Orioles and Twins, both starting pitchers have been excellent to start the year. Braves starter Kyle Wright is 3-0 with an earned run average of 1.13, while David Peterson has an earned run average of 0.64.

3) Seattle Mariners @ Houston Astros TV: Root Sports/AT&T 8:10 PM ET

In this American League West matchup, both teams are above .500 with identical records of 12 wins and 11 losses. Both franchises are 2.5 games back of the division leading Los Angeles Angels.

2) New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays TV: YES/Rogers Sportsnet 7:07 PM ET

It is interesting that in this American League East Division battle, the Toronto Blue Jays are favoured at (-132) even though they are two and a half games back of the New York Yankees (+122) for the division lead. The reason comes down to starting pitching. Alex Manoah has been great for Toronto to start the year as he is 4-0 with an earned run average of 1.44.

1) San Francisco Giants @ Los Angeles Dodgers TV: NBCSBA/SNLA 10:10 PM ET

In one of the greatest rivalries in all of baseball, the Giants (+125) are facing the Dodgers (-135) in a National League West Division battle. The Dodgers (14-7) are currently tied for first place in the division with the San Diego Padres, with the Giants only half a game back at 14-8. Carlos Rodon gets the start for San Francisco. He has been brilliant so far as he is 3-0, with an earned run average of 1.17.

Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.