5/4/22 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Yesterday’s doubleheader was a rousing success for the New York Mets (18-8), who swept a pair of games from the Atlanta Braves (11-15) to bounce back nicely from a loss in the opener of the series. The Mets have now won two of the first three games in this four-game set and can secure an eighth-consecutive series victory with a win over the Braves today. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (4-0, 1.93 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Megill picked up his fourth win of the season last Friday, tossing five shutout innings to help the Mets pitch a combined no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves will counter with young righty Ian Anderson (2-1, 4.66 ERA). Anderson earned his second win of the season last Friday, allowing two runs in six innings to defeat the Texas Rangers.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: