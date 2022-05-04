Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

With it being the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, it’s time to start looking at some of the best player props for the games on Wedensday. Considering that some of the top players in all of hockey are going to have to help secure their teams’ huge wins on Wednesday night, we have a few guys who we think are going to be extremely valuable to their team and score a goal, or have a few points. Continue reading below to get our best NHL player props of the day.

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over the three best player props of the day, including some of the top players in all of the NHL. We went 3-0 in our player props yesterday and are looking to do the same thing today.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 4): Brad Marchand Over 0.5 points (-150)

Brad Marchand was one of the best players throughout the regular season in all of hockey. He finished the regular season with 80 points but was unable to score a point in the first game of the series between the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes do have one of the best defenses in all of hockey, but considering that Brad Marchand is going to have to get going for this Bruins team if they want any chance of potentially tying this series on Wednesday night, he has to continue being one of the best players on the ice and that’s when he excels the most.

Look for Marchand to at least have an assist here.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Brad Marchand -150 -170

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 4): Connor McDavid Over 1.5 Points (+105)

Taking anybody in the NHL to have over 1.5 points certainly isn’t the easiest thing to bet on at times, however, with the way that Connor McDavid played in game 1 of this series and his history of performing throughout his career, this is a great spot for him to continue trying to carry this Edmonton Oilers team and help them secure game 2 of the series.

He finished game 1 with an impressive two points, but the rest of his team was unable to step up for him outside of a few players.

If Edmonton is going to want to have any chance of tying the series up, Connor McDavid has to be the best player on the ice and that’s going to result in him putting the puck in the back of the net a few different ways.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Connor McDavid +105 -140

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 4): Brayden Schenn Over 0.5 Points(-110)

Brayden Schenn has been one of the hottest players in hockey coming into the playoffs after he ended the regular season scoring six points in his final five games. He ended the regular season with 58 points in 62 games, which is certainly impressive.

The Blues are arguably a better team than the Minnesota Wild and that was evident from game one in the series where they ended up walking away with a 4-0 victory. St Louis is going to look to continue their dominance in game 2 of this series and Schenn will be a big reason why they do.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Brayden Schenn -110 -130

