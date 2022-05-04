CBS Kentucky Derby Picks 2022 | Kentucky Derby 2022 Predictions

The 2022 Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 7. Get free CBS Kentucky Derby picks and predictions for the Kentucky Derby below.

Saturday’s race at Churchill Downs will be the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby. Twenty horses are competing in this historical race. BetOnline odds and free CBS Kentucky Derby Picks for 2022 are featured below.

Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on May 7. The final race itself is set for 6:57 p.m. ET. The 2022 Kentucky Derby can be watched live via NBCSports.com, USA Network, Peacock, NBC and the NBC Sports app.

CBS Kentucky Derby Picks | CBS Picks for Kentucky Derby 2022

On Saturday, May 7, horse racing enthusiasts and bettors alike will be gathered around their technological devices to watch another great race. As of today, horses Zandon (3-1), Epicenter (7-2) and Messier (8-1) are the favorites to win the 2022 Kentucky Derby. However, gamblers are keeping their focus on White Abarrio (10-1) and Taiba (12-1) as well.

To complete a Kentucky Derby Exacta, the bettor must select the first and second-place finishers in the correct order. This is no easy task. That should go without saying. Likewise, a Kentucky Derby Trifecta would involve picking the correct order of the top 3 finishing horses.

Below, we’ll go over the best bets and Kentucky Derby predictions from the CBS Sports staff.

Epicenter (+500) at BetOnline(+500) at BetOnline | CBS Kentucky Derby Predictions

The CBS Sports staff are convinced that Epicenter is the best bet to win the race.

The horse won the Louisiana Derby in March. Epicenter is starting at the No. 3 position. Before placing a bet, it can help to study the trainer, breeder and even the owner. Any information available can give a gambler the best shot of making bank. The trainer of Epicenter is Steven M. Asmussen.

Equally important, while still one of the best trainers in North America, he is up against a lot of competition in this race. As the winner of the Gun Runner, scouts were blown away by Epicenter’s stamina and agility. The owner of the horse is Winchell Thoroughbreds, LLC.

Moreover, the jockey is also Joel Rosario. He won the triple crown back in the 2013 Kentucky Derby. And he won the triple crown at the Belmont Stakes in 2014 and 2019. The 37-year-old made the number one spot on the national earnings list for jockeys in 2021. Other Kentucky Derby picks are on the main page.

Zandon (+500) at BetOnline | Kentucky Derby Predictions 2022

Zandon has the second-best odds of a top 3 finish at BetOnline and is now a co-favorite with Epicenter (+500) to win the Kentucky Derby.

On Monday, the horse opened as a 3-1 favorite to win the race at Churchill Downs. In four racing starts, Zandon has two wins, one second-place finish and a third. The horse is starting at the No. 10 position on Saturday. Zandon trails Epicenter in Derby points, but the horse gained enough momentum to win Blue Grass in April.

Chad Brown is the trainer of Zandon. His major graded stakes wins include the Cigar Mile (2016, 2018), Breeders’ Cup Turf (2019), Shoemaker Mile Stakes (2020), Maker’s Mark Mile Stakes (2021) and other ones. Not to mention, the jockey is Flavien Prat. He won the 2019 Kentucky Derby and is the winner of three Breeders’ cups (2016-17, 2019).

Messier (+500) at BetOnline(+100) at BetOnline | Kentucky Derby Expert Picks

Lastly, Messier possesses +160 odds of a top 3 finish at the Kentucky Derby and +1000 odds to win the Run for the Roses.

The CBS Sports staff had to rank this horse somewhere on their list. After all, Messier is starting at post No. 6. This is one of the most underrated competitors. Considering the competition, this spot on the list is correct. Messier is a three-year-old colt bred by Sam-Son Farm. Plus, the trainer is Tim Yakteen. Messier finished in second place at the Santa Anita Derby in April. Taiba came in with a faster time.

Additionally, Messier won the Robert B. Lewis Stakes in February. Messier’s jockey is John Velazquez, the winner of two Belmont Stakes (2007, 2012) and three Kentucky Derby races (2011, 2017, 2020).

Needless to say, BetOnline oddsmakers are expecting the winner’s starting gate number to fall somewhere between one and 10. A horse with a number in that range has (-300) odds of winning the Kentucky Derby.

