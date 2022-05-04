Astros

Dusty Baker becomes 12th manager with 2000 wins

Jeremy Freeborn

Dusty Baker of Riverside, California made Major League Baseball history on Tuesday by becoming the 12th manager ever to record 2000 regular season wins. Baker achieved the mark with a 4-0 Houston Astros shutout win over the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Of Baker’s 2000 wins, 804 wins came with the San Francisco Giants from 1993 to 2002; 509 wins came with the Cincinnati Reds from 2008 to 2013; 322 wins came with the Chicago Cubs from 2003 to 2006; 192 wins came with the Washington Nationals from 2016 to 2017; and 137 wins have come with the Astros. Baker recorded his 2000th win in his 3745th regular season game managing Major League Baseball.

Baker’s 2000th win

In Dusty Baker’s 2000th win on Tuesday, Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier threw five and a third innings of shutout baseball. He only gave up two hits and two walks to go along with four strikeouts. It has been a superb start to the season for Javier, who has a sparkling earned run average of 0.96. In 18 2/3 innings of work so far this season, Javier has only given up two earned runs. Offensively on Tuesday, the Astros had home runs from Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve. Alvarez has now hit home runs in two straight games.

Mariners bats silent

All of a sudden, Seattle’s bats have gone silent. They have been shutout in their last two games. On Monday, the Mariners were beaten 3-0 by Houston as Jake Odorizzi had a quality start.

Other 11 managers with 2000 wins

Connie Mack is the all-time leader with 3731 wins. He is followed by Tony La Russa (2830 wins), John McGraw (2763 wins), Bobby Cox (2504 wins), Joe Torre (2326 wins), Sparky Anderson (2194 wins), Bucky Harris (2158 wins), Joe McCarthy (2125 wins), Walter Alston (2040 wins), Leo Durocher (2008 wins), and Bruce Bochy (2003 wins). Of the 11 aforementioned managers, the only manager who is active is La Russa. He is currently with the Chicago White Sox.

Astros Cubs Giants MLB Nationals Reds
Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

