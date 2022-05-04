News

Forbes Kentucky Derby Picks 2022 | Kentucky Derby Expert Picks 2022

Jon Conahan
Kentucky Derby Picks Forbes

Forbes, one of the most prominent news outlets in all of the world, has revealed their Kentucky Derby picks for 2022.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
Forbes Kentucky Derby Pick: Bet on Zandon (+525) at MyBookie
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie

 

Forbes had a few interesting picks, including Taiba, Zandon, Cyberknife, and Barber Road.

Let’s go over all of the Forbes Kentucky Derby picks along with where to find the best Kentucky Derby odds for each horse.

RELATED: Jeff Siegel Picks for Kentucky Derby 2022 | Kentucky Derby Expert Picks

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2022

Below is a list of the best horse racing betting sites for the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Kentucky Derby Betting Offer + $25 Free Horse Racing Bet
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$2,500 in Kentucky Derby Free Bets
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer for Kentucky Derby 2022
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$500 in Free Kentucky Derby Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Kentucky Derby 2022
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: How To Bet On The Kentucky Derby 2022

Forbes Kentucky Derby Picks | Forbes Picks for Kentucky Derby 2022

The Forbes team has been deciding who they’re going to be putting their money on for the Kentucky Derby for the past few weeks. With the event starting in just a few days, they decided to release their picks and there are certainly a few good ones for bettors to put some money on.

Check out Forbes Kentucky Derby picks below.

Zandon (+525) at MyBookie | Forbes Picks for the Kentucky Derby

Throughout the Derby prep season, Zandon has maintained at the top of his class. Though the son of Upstart finished third in the Risen Star Stakes behind Epicenter and Smile Happy, it was his first start since November and he showed promise. That progress was evident in the Blue Grass Stakes, where he came from last to beat Smile Happy and the rest of the field.

Back Forbes Kentucky Derby picks by clicking the button below.

Back Zandon (+525) at MyBookie

 

Taiba (+925) at MyBookie | Forbes Kentucky Derby Picks

Taiba is unraced and 2-for-2 in stakes races after winning the Santa Anita Derby. Following Bob Baffert’s 90-day ban in March, the former Bob Baffert-trained colt was sent to his former assistant trainer Tim Yakteen in order for him to be eligible for the Derby.

The Kentucky Derby has always been a stronghold for horses from the West Coast. Taiba is a newcomer: the Gun Runner son made his debut in March and then won the Santa Anita Derby in only his second appearance, defeating his stablemate Messier.

Back Forbes pick for Taiba with an excellent 12-1 return below.

Back Taiba(+925) at MyBookie

 

Epicenter (+450) at BetOnline | Forbes Kentucky Derby Predictions 2022

Epicenter is the divisional leader coming into the Kentucky Derby. The son of Not This Time has proved that he can win from either on the pace or just off it in all of his Kentucky Derby preparations.

Although the Louisiana Derby does not have the best record in the Run for the Roses when compared to other preps, recent winners like Hot Rod Charlie and Gun Runner have run good races in the Derby, thus the race cannot be completely dismissed.

Bet on Forbes Kentucky Derby picks below.

Back Epicenter (+450) at BetOnline

 

RELATED: List Of Kentucky Derby Winners

Placing a Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022? Check Out Our Kentucky Derby Betting Guides:

Topics  
News
Jon Conahan
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan
Jon Conahan
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To News

Warriors Draymond Green has no regrets flipping off Grizzlies fans

Warriors’ Draymond Green has no regrets flipping off Grizzlies fans

James Foglio  •  2h
CBS Kentucky Derby Picks 2022 | Kentucky Derby 2022 Predictions
CBS Kentucky Derby Picks 2022 | Kentucky Derby 2022 Predictions
James Foglio  •  3h
Jeff Siegel Picks Zandon to win Kentucky Derby 2022
Michelle Yu Kentucky Derby Picks 2022 | Michelle Yu Horse Racing Picks
Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
Hank Goldberg Picks
Hank Goldberg Picks for Kentucky Derby 2022 | Kentucky Derby Expert Picks
Jon Conahan  •  4h
Jeff Siegel Picks Zandon to win Kentucky Derby 2022
Jeff Siegel Picks for Kentucky Derby 2022 | Kentucky Derby Expert Picks
Nick Raffoul  •  4h
How to Bet on NFL Draft 2022 | California Sports Betting Guide
Troy Andersen: The Sleeper Pick of the Second Round
Mathew Huff  •  20h
comparing kentucky derby odds from the best horse racing betting sites
Kentucky Derby 2022 Odds Comparison | Comparing Kentucky Derby Odds From The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen  •  4h