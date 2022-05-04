Forbes Kentucky Derby Picks 2022 | Kentucky Derby Expert Picks 2022

Forbes, one of the most prominent news outlets in all of the world, has revealed their Kentucky Derby picks for 2022.

Forbes had a few interesting picks, including Taiba, Zandon, Cyberknife, and Barber Road.

Let’s go over all of the Forbes Kentucky Derby picks along with where to find the best Kentucky Derby odds for each horse.

Forbes Kentucky Derby Picks | Forbes Picks for Kentucky Derby 2022

The Forbes team has been deciding who they’re going to be putting their money on for the Kentucky Derby for the past few weeks. With the event starting in just a few days, they decided to release their picks and there are certainly a few good ones for bettors to put some money on.

Check out Forbes Kentucky Derby picks below.

Zandon | Forbes Picks for the Kentucky Derby

Throughout the Derby prep season, Zandon has maintained at the top of his class. Though the son of Upstart finished third in the Risen Star Stakes behind Epicenter and Smile Happy, it was his first start since November and he showed promise. That progress was evident in the Blue Grass Stakes, where he came from last to beat Smile Happy and the rest of the field.

Taiba | Forbes Kentucky Derby Picks

Taiba is unraced and 2-for-2 in stakes races after winning the Santa Anita Derby. Following Bob Baffert’s 90-day ban in March, the former Bob Baffert-trained colt was sent to his former assistant trainer Tim Yakteen in order for him to be eligible for the Derby.

The Kentucky Derby has always been a stronghold for horses from the West Coast. Taiba is a newcomer: the Gun Runner son made his debut in March and then won the Santa Anita Derby in only his second appearance, defeating his stablemate Messier.

Epicenter | Forbes Kentucky Derby Predictions 2022

Epicenter is the divisional leader coming into the Kentucky Derby. The son of Not This Time has proved that he can win from either on the pace or just off it in all of his Kentucky Derby preparations.

Although the Louisiana Derby does not have the best record in the Run for the Roses when compared to other preps, recent winners like Hot Rod Charlie and Gun Runner have run good races in the Derby, thus the race cannot be completely dismissed.

