How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free May 4

There are two game twos in the Conference Semifinals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday. The Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers leading 1-0, while the Phoenix Suns lead the Dallas Mavericks 1-0. The news about the big men in the series are dominating the headlines. In the Miami/Philly series, Joel Embiid, the 7’0″, 280 pound center has a broken orbital bone and torn ligament in his thumb. Meanwhile in the Suns/Mavericks series, Phoenix found a way to beat Dallas even though Luka Doncic, the 6’7″, 230 pound guard scored 45 points in game one on Monday.

Watch The NBA Playoffs | TV Channel And Live Stream For NBA Playoff Games Tonight Check out the table below for the NBA Playoff scheduled for May 4: TIME ET NBA PLAYOFF GAMES TV CHANNEL 7:30 PM 76ers @ Heat ROUND 2, GAME 2 TNT/TSN 10 Pm Mavericks @ Suns ROUND 2, GAME 2 TNT/TSN According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.