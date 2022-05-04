NBA

How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free May 4

Jeremy Freeborn

There are two game twos in the Conference Semifinals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday. The Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers leading 1-0, while the Phoenix Suns lead the Dallas Mavericks 1-0. The news about the big men in the series are dominating the headlines. In the Miami/Philly series, Joel Embiid, the 7’0″, 280 pound center has a broken orbital bone and torn ligament in his thumb. Meanwhile in the Suns/Mavericks series, Phoenix found a way to beat Dallas even though Luka Doncic, the 6’7″, 230 pound guard scored 45 points in game one on Monday.

Watch The NBA Playoffs | TV Channel And Live Stream For NBA Playoff Games Tonight

Check out the table below for the NBA Playoff scheduled for May 4:

TIME ET
NBA PLAYOFF GAMES
TV CHANNEL
7:30 PM
76ers @ Heat
ROUND 2, GAME 2
TNT/TSN
10 Pm
Mavericks @ Suns
ROUND 2, GAME 2
 TNT/TSN

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.

Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn
