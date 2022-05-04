News

Kentucky Derby Longshots, Predictions, Odds and Best Bets

Jeremy Freeborn

The 2022 Kentucky Derby takes place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The first race of horse racing’s triple crown brings drama and interest. Here are five Kentucky Derby longshots and their betting odds to win the 148th Run for the Roses. It will take a lot for them to contend with the favorites, which include Epicenter (+500) and Zandon (+500).

5) Summer is Tomorrow (+6050)

This Bay Colt was born in 2019, and is three years of age. Its trainer is Bhupat Seemar, who was born and raised in India.

The horse won the 2022 Al Karama Stakes on February 25 and qualified for the 2022 Kentucky Derby by finishing in second place in the 2022 Group 2 UAE Derby.

4) Happy Jack (+6050)

Happy Jack is another one of the Kentucky Derby longshots that is being overlooked by the oddsmakers at Churchill Downs.

This horse raised eyebrows for finishing in third place at the Santa Anita Derby.

However, as we all know the Santa Anita Derby is not the Kentucky Derby. Its trainer Doug O’Neill of Dearborn, Michigan has won two Kentucky Derbys in the past with the 2012 winner, I’ll Have Another, and the 2016 winner, Nyquist.

3) Ethereal Road (+4050)

This horse finished in second place in the Grade II Rebel at Oaklawn Park.

Ethereal Road will generate fame this weekend in part because of its trainer. At 86 years old, D. Wayne Lukas is trying to win his fifth Kentucky Derby. He previously won with Winning Colors (1988), Thunder Gulch (1995), Grindstone (1996), and Charismatic (1999).

2) Tawny Port (+4050)

A victory at the Grade III Lexington at Kneeland, was good enough to get Tawny Port in the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

Owned by John Fort, its trainer, Brad Cox, won the 2021 Kentucky Derby, alongside Mandaloun. Remember, last year Mandaloun did not win on race day. The horse only won the Kentucky Derby after it was determined that Medinah Spirit was disqualified for doping.

1) Pioneer of Medina (+4050)

One of the top Kentucky Derby longshots, Pioneer of Medina will need to overcome 40-1 odds to get into the winner’s circle.

It is actually interesting the name of this horse is a little close to the late Medina Spirit, who was disqualified after winning the 2021 Kentucky Derby. A horse with Chilean roots, its trainer is the great Todd Pletcher, who won the 2010 Kentucky Derby with Super Saver and the 2017 Kentucky Derby with Always Dreaming.

Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
