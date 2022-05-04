Kentucky Derby Longshots, Predictions, Odds and Best Bets

The 2022 Kentucky Derby takes place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The first race of horse racing’s triple crown brings drama and interest. Here are five Kentucky Derby longshots and their betting odds to win the 148th Run for the Roses. It will take a lot for them to contend with the favorites, which include Epicenter (+500) and Zandon (+500).

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2022

The best horse racing betting sites have are giving away $5,750 in free horse racing bets for the Kentucky Derby.

Check out the best Kentucky Derby betting offers below.

RELATED: Comparing Kentucky Derby Odds From The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites

5) Summer is Tomorrow (+6050)

This Bay Colt was born in 2019, and is three years of age. Its trainer is Bhupat Seemar, who was born and raised in India.

The horse won the 2022 Al Karama Stakes on February 25 and qualified for the 2022 Kentucky Derby by finishing in second place in the 2022 Group 2 UAE Derby.

4) Happy Jack (+6050)

Happy Jack is another one of the Kentucky Derby longshots that is being overlooked by the oddsmakers at Churchill Downs.

This horse raised eyebrows for finishing in third place at the Santa Anita Derby.

However, as we all know the Santa Anita Derby is not the Kentucky Derby. Its trainer Doug O’Neill of Dearborn, Michigan has won two Kentucky Derbys in the past with the 2012 winner, I’ll Have Another, and the 2016 winner, Nyquist.

RELATED: Jeff Siegel Picks for Kentucky Derby 2022 | Kentucky Derby Expert Picks

3) Ethereal Road (+4050)

This horse finished in second place in the Grade II Rebel at Oaklawn Park.

Ethereal Road will generate fame this weekend in part because of its trainer. At 86 years old, D. Wayne Lukas is trying to win his fifth Kentucky Derby. He previously won with Winning Colors (1988), Thunder Gulch (1995), Grindstone (1996), and Charismatic (1999).

RELATED: Michelle Yu Kentucky Derby Picks 2022 | Kentucky Derby Expert Picks

2) Tawny Port (+4050)

A victory at the Grade III Lexington at Kneeland, was good enough to get Tawny Port in the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

Owned by John Fort, its trainer, Brad Cox, won the 2021 Kentucky Derby, alongside Mandaloun. Remember, last year Mandaloun did not win on race day. The horse only won the Kentucky Derby after it was determined that Medinah Spirit was disqualified for doping.

Related: List of Kentucky Derby Winners | Kentucky Derby History

1) Pioneer of Medina (+4050)

One of the top Kentucky Derby longshots, Pioneer of Medina will need to overcome 40-1 odds to get into the winner’s circle.

It is actually interesting the name of this horse is a little close to the late Medina Spirit, who was disqualified after winning the 2021 Kentucky Derby. A horse with Chilean roots, its trainer is the great Todd Pletcher, who won the 2010 Kentucky Derby with Super Saver and the 2017 Kentucky Derby with Always Dreaming.

Placing A Bet On Kentucky Derby 2022? Check Out Our Kentucky Derby Betting Guides: