Mike’s Met of the Month, April 2022: Tylor Megill

The month of April was an excellent one for the New York Mets, who posted a 15-7 record to build up the best record in the National League. As such, there were plenty of standout performers up and down the Mets roster. While Max Scherzer, Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor all had strong performances, a tight fan vote helped break a tie and pushed Tylor Megill over the top as the first Met of the Month for the 2022 season.

Who was the best #Mets player in the month of April? #LGM — Mike Phillips (@MPhillips331) May 3, 2022

It looked like Megill wouldn’t be on the Opening Day roster until Jacob deGrom’s shoulder injury created an opening in the Mets’ rotation. Megill was tabbed to be the Opening Day starter on short notice and pitched very well, tossing five shutout innings to pick up his first win of the season. The month of April saw Megill pick up four wins in five starts, posting a 1.93 ERA, and notably tossing five innings in his final start of the month to help lead the Mets’ combined no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29.

The fact that the Mets got an ace-like performance out of Megill has not only helped the Mets survive deGrom’s absence but thrive in a very competitive National League East. That clutch factor, combined with his strong performance, made Megill a very compelling choice to be the first Met of the Month for the 2022 season.