MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

There will be a great chance for us to profit on MLB games with 17 to choose from on Wednesday, as we will have a couple of doubleheaders. Continue reading for MLB odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers for today’s games to get a better idea of who to put money on.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (May 4)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 4)

Blue Jays: (15-10)

Yankees: (18-6)

Yusei Kikuchi: (0-1, 5.52 ERA)

Nestor Cortes: (1-0, 1.31 ERA)

The New York Yankees are going to be looking to sweep the series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. It’s not going to be an easy task for this New York Yankees team, but they’ve managed to win 11 games in a row and there’s certainly no reason why they can’t accomplish the impressive sweep against a tough Toronto Blue Jays team.

Braves vs Mets Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 4)

Braves: (11-15)

Mets: (16-8)

Ian Anderson: (2-1, 4.66 ERA)

Tylor Megill: (4-0, 1.93 ERA)

The Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets are going to meet for their fourth and final time of the series. The Mets currently hold a 2-1 series lead and it looks like they could potentially win another series to start the season.

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 4)

Marlins: (12-11)

Diamondbacks: (12-13)

Madison Bumgarner: (1-1, 1.17 ERA)

Elieser Hernandez: (2-1, 5.75 ERA)

The Miami Marlins and the Arizona Diamondbacks are going to meet for their third and final game of a three-game series on Wednesday. Madison Bumgarner is going to get the start for Arizona, which could be a great sign for the Marlins. Bumgarner has had a tough time pitching against the Marlins throughout his career.

Rangers vs Phillies Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 4)

Rangers: (9-14)

Phillies: (11-13)

Martin Perez: (0-2, 3.00 ERA)

Zack Wheeler: (1-3, 5.79 ERA)

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Texas Rangers are going to meet for their second game of a two-game series on Wednesday. Texas has been playing much better recently as they’ve managed to win their last three games, including the first game of this series, 6-4.

Angels vs Red Sox Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 4)

Red Sox: (10-14)

Angels: (15-10)

Reid Detmers: (1-1, 5.19 ERA)

Garrett Whitlock: (1-1, 0.54 ERA)

The Boston Red Sox continue to struggle, but they were able to come away with an impressive 4-0 win against the Los Angeles Angels in the first game of the series. With the Red Sox having Garrett Whitlock on the bump, this could be a time for them to continue getting back on track and take game 2 of the series.

Brewers vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 4)

Brewers: (16-8)

Reds: (3-20)

Vladimir Gutierrez: (0-4, 7.41 ERA)

Freddy Peralta: (0-1, 5.00 ERA)

Cincinnati continues to be the worst team in all of baseball as they ended up losing the first game of this series to the Brewers, 6-3. They now sit at 3-20 on the season and with the Brewers having Freddy Peralta on the mound, there’s virtually no chance that the Reds are going to be able to come away with a win here.

