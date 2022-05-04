MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 4

With 17 games on Wednesday for MLB fans to choose from, as we will have a few doubleheaders, there’s going to be a great chance for us to profit on our MLB picks and parlays of the day. Make sure to continue reading below to get our MLB picks and parlays to secure some bankroll in the early parts of the MLB season.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for the MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for May 4th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 4): St. Louis Cardinals ML (-140)

The first bet of the day is going to be taking the St. Louis Cardinals to win outright against the Kansas City Royals. When looking at the matchup between St Louis and Kansas City, the first thing that’s going to jump out on paper is that Kris Bubic has done a horrible job against the current Cardinals lineup throughout his career.

Although St Louis has had a tough time putting runs up on the board in the past, this looks like a St Louis team that is much better offensively than we’re used to seeing.

Bubic has allowed hitters to hit .400 against him with an xSLG of .692. His FIP is also 11.4, leading to this one being a game where the Cardinals should be able to walk away with a tough win with Adam Wainwright on the bump.

Take the Cardinals Moneyline.

Picks Royals Cardinals BetOnline Free Play Odds +120 -140

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 4): Tampa Bay Rays ML (-130)

The matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Oakland Athletics could get someone interesting because Frankie Montas is going to get the start for Oakland. Although he has struggled to start the season as he currently has a 4.25 ERA, he can certainly turn that back around and put up a performance where he only gives up a run or two.

However, with this Oakland A’s team looking like they’re finally hitting that wall that everybody expected them to this season, look for the Rays to come away with a win here.

Tampa Bay has managed to win seven of their last 10 games, while Oakland has only won two of their last 10. Tampa Bay is also going for the sweep in this one after they beat the A’s 6-1 in game 1 and 10-7 in game 2.

Take the Rays ML.

Picks A’s Rays BetOnline Free Play Odds +110 -130

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 4): New York Yankees ML (-150)

The final bet of the night is going to be taking the New York Yankees to win outright against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees are going to be going for a sweep against the Blue Jays as they’ve managed to win first two games of the series, with a blowout win on Tuesday.

It’s not going to be an easy task for the Yankees to complete the sweep against one of the best teams in all of baseball, but with the Yankees now being on an 11-game winning streak and their previous success against Kikuchi, this is a good time for them to walk away with a huge series sweep.

Yusei Kikuchi has done a horrible job against the current New York Yankees lineup as hitters are hitting .355 against him with an xSLG of .647. His FIP is also above 7.8, indicating that the Yankees should be able to put up a few runs just like they did on Tuesday.

Take the Yankees ML.

Picks Blue Jays Yankees BetOnline Free Play Odds +130 -150

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

The MLB Parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we spoke about above and for the Brewers to win outright against the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds only have three wins to start the year and the Brewers are going to be starting Freddy Peralta on the bump.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +581 parlay odds at BetOnline.

