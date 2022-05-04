MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today May 4

There are 17 games on the MLB schedule today, with two interleague doubleheaders. Detroit hosts Pittsburgh and Cleveland hosts San Diego.
Below, we’ll break down the MLB odds and probable pitchers for the games.
Arizona Diamondbacks (+145) vs. Miami Marlins (-157) Probable Pitchers
- Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (1-1, 1.17 ERA)
- Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (2-1, 5.75 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (+132) vs. Detroit Tigers (-143) Game 1 Probable Pitchers
- Pirates: Dillon Peters (3-0, 0.00 ERA)
- Tigers: Michael Pineda (1-1, 3.60 ERA)
San Diego Padres (-135) vs. Cleveland Guardians (+125) Game 1 Probable Pitchers
- Padres: Mike Clevinger (Season Debut)
- Guardians: Zach Plesac (1-2, 3.80 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (+118) vs. New York Mets (-128) Probable Pitchers
- Braves: Ian Anderson (2-1, 4.66 ERA)
- Mets: Tylor Megill (4-0, 1.93 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (-138) vs. Kansas City Royals (+128) Probable Pitchers
- Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (2-3, 4.00 ERA)
- Royals: Kris Bubic (0-2, 10.50 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (+175) vs. Houston Astros (-191) Probable Pitchers
- Mariners: Matt Brash (1-2, 6.88 ERA)
- Astros: Justin Verlander (2-1, 1.73 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (-124) vs. Oakland Athletics (+114) Probable Pitchers
- Rays: Corey Kluber (1-1, 3.05 ERA)
- A’s: Frankie Montas (2-2, 4.25 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (+123) vs. Detroit Tigers (-133) Game 2 Probable Pitchers
- Pirates: Jose Quintana (0-1, 3.32 ERA)
- Tigers: Alex Faedo (MLB Debut)
San Diego Padres (-135) vs. Cleveland Guardians (+125) Game 2 Probable Pitchers
- Padres: Mackenzie Gore (2-0, 1.76 ERA)
- Guardians: Cal Quantrill (1-1, 3.27 ERA)
Texas Rangers (+150) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (-163) Probable Pitchers
- Rangers: Martin Perez (0-2, 3.00 ERA)
- Phillies: Zack Wheeler (1-3, 5.79 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (-142) vs. Baltimore Orioles (+131) Probable Pitchers
- Twins: Dylan Bundy (3-1, 2.95 ERA)
- Orioles: Kyle Bradish (0-1, 3.00 ERA)
New York Yankees (-136) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (+126) Probable Pitchers
- Yankees: Nestor Cortes (1-0, 1.31 ERA)
- Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 5.52 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (+121) vs. Boston Red Sox (-131) Probable Pitchers
- Angels: Reid Detmers (1-1, 5.19 ERA)
- Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 0.54 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (-143) vs. Chicago Cubs (+132) Probable Pitchers
- White Sox: Lucas Giolito (0-1, 2.57 ERA)
- Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (1-2, 5.47 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (+241) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-270) Probable Pitchers
- Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-4, 7.41 ERA)
- Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-1, 5.00 ERA)
Washington Nationals (+134) vs. Colorado Rockies (-145) Probable Pitchers
- Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-4, 8.69 ERA)
- Rockies: Austin Gomber (1-2, 3.86 ERA)
San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Giants: Alex Wood (2-1, 4.19 ERA)
- Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 1.59 ERA)