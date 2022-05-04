NBA Player Props Today | Best Bets And Picks For May 4th, 2022

The second round of the NBA playoffs are now in full swing. Yesterday, the Memphis Grizzlies tied their series with the Golden State Warriors at one game a piece. This was in large part due to a monster 47-point outing from Ja Morant. The Boston Celtics also got some revenge as they blew out the defending champion, Milwaukee Bucks, by a final score of 109-86.

Today, the Philadelphia 76ers will look to bounce back against the Miami Heat. Then, the Dallas Mavericks will look to even up their series with the Phoenix Suns starting at 10:00 PM Eastern Time. Just like last night, tonight is guaranteed to be filled with great story-lines. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some betting picks for tonight’s games.

NBA Player Props Today | Best NBA Prop Bets

For May 4th, we have picked the top NBA player prop bets for the 76ers-Heat, and Mavericks-Suns games. Will Luka Doncic continue his offensive dominance? Will we see another perfect game from Chris Paul? Can the 76ers overcome the red-hot Miami Heat with Joel Embiid possibly missing more time? Let’s get to the picks without further adieu.

Best NBA Player Prop Bets, May 4 — Bam Adebayo To Grab 10 Or More Rebounds (+108)

The odds may not favor Bam Adebayo grabbing double-digit rebounds. However, the 76ers could be without Joel Embiid again. Doc Rivers hinted at keeping DeAndre Jordan in the starting rotation, but this is not the DeAndre Jordan of old who could eat up the glass with ease. Bam Adebayo has been an All-Star and with good reason.

This season, Adebayo averaged 10.1 total rebounds per game. He is also coming off a game where he amassed 12 total rebounds. Remember, it is not offensive rebounds we are looking at, but both defensive and offensive ones. Adebayo is one of the more underappreciated big men in this league and this series could really highlight his impact both defensively and on the glass.

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today, May 4 — Chris Paul To Record Over 9 Assists And Win (-157)

For the Dallas vs Phoenix matchup, it is safe to put your trust in Chris Paul here. Paul has been on a mission this postseason and looks hungrier than ever to win his first ring. For this game, it is safe to put your bet on him recording over nine assists and leading Phoenix to a 2-0 series lead. Luka Doncic has been on a tear, but he has really been the only threat on the Mavericks.

The other two stars in Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker should be enough for Paul to reach nine assists. So far this series, Ayton and Booker have combined for 48 points in just one game. Not to mention, Chris Paul has always been a floor general and will be looking to get others involved and allow the role players to flourish. They don’t dub Paul the Point God for nothing.

Best NBA Player Props Today, May 4 — Devin Booker To Have 4+ Assists (-157)

Furthermore, the other All-Star in the backcourt has also improved his play-making. Devin Booker’s strong suit may be his scoring, however, he can get his teammates involved as well. If he and Chris Paul start penetrating the paint early, it will make Dallas’ defense collapse. As a result, it should open up wide-open three-point shooting opportunities.

For the regular season, Booker averaged 4.8 assists per game. For the record, Booker has also averaged six or more assists per game a couple of different times throughout his career. The point being that he is an able passer and recording four or more assists and leading Phoenix to a win is very doable. Look for both Devin Booker and Chris Paul to put on a show with their play-making in Game 2 and take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

