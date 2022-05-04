NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 4

With the first-round series’ finally getting underway, it’s time to start looking at the best picks and parlays of the day. We’re going to have five highly competitive matchups between some of the top teams in all of hockey, so continue reading below and get our best NHL picks and parlays to secure some bankroll.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

All of the best NHL betting sites are going to be below. Bettors can get the best odds for all these games and other events.

RELATED: Best NHL Sports Books

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over three picks below and also give the parlay of the day.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (May 4): Carolina Hurricanes ML (-120)

The first bet of the night is going to be taking the Carolina Hurricanes to win outright against the Boston Bruins. Carolina finished the regular season as one of the best teams in the NHL after they finished with 116 points and the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

The Hurricanes were able to come away with an impressive 5-1 win in game 1 and if that’s any indication about how the rest of the series is going to go, Carolina is going to easily take care of business in game 2 and secure their home ice.

Bet Hurricanes Bruins BetOnline Free Play Odds -120 +100

RELATED: NHL Playoff Overtime Rules

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (May 4): Tampa Bay Lightning ML (+115)

The Tampa Bay Lightning got embarrassed in the first game of the series between them and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Considering that the Maple Leafs finished the regular season with 115 points and the number two seed in the Atlantic Division, it’s not as surprising as many are making it to be.

However, with a team that has as much talent as the Tampa Bay Lightning do, it would make sense if this team finds a way to get a win in game 2.

Toronto did a great job in every facet of game one. They scored five goals and didn’t give up any, while only allowing 24 shots. Tampa Bay has beaten them two out of four times this season, which could be a good sign of them tying this one up tonight.

Bet Lightning Maple Leafs BetOnline Free Play Odds +115 -135

RELATED: Should the NHL Playoff Format Expand?

Best NHL Parlay Betting Picks for (May 4): Edmonton Oilers -1.5 (+120)

The final bet of the night is going to be taking the Edmonton Oilers to win by 1.5 goals. Although the Los Angeles Kings were able to come out in game 1 of this series and walk away with an impressive win, Edmonton realizes that if they don’t win this game, they’re going to find themselves in a tough situation.

The Kings ended up winning 4-3 after an impressive night from Trevor Moore, but with the Oilers needing this win, look for Connor McDavid to continue to be one of the best players in hockey and help secure his team a huge game to win.

Bet Kings Oilers BetOnline Free Play Odds -200 +165

RELATED: Auston Matthews Becomes First American-born Player To Score 60 Goals In A Single NHL Season

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

The NHL parlay of the day is only going to be taking the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes to win outright. Although I do think Edmonton is going to come away with an easy win here, with the way that Edmonton has played in previous playoffs, they could potentially lose this game or only win by one goal.

To be on the safe side here and make sure that we build a nice bankroll for the rest of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, let’s just go with those two picks.

Take our Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +251 odds at BetOnline.

More NHL Parlay Betting Offers