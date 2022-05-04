NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

Hockey fans will have a wonderful chance to win money with our NHL picks and predictions for today’s games now that the Stanley Cup Playoffs have officially arrived. Continue reading to get a sneak peek at some of the games as well as the best bets.

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 4)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Carolina Hurricanes ML (-120)

The first prediction of the night will be for the Carolina Hurricanes to beat the Boston Bruins outright. Carolina concluded the regular season as one of the best teams in the NHL, finishing first in the Metropolitan Division with 116 points.

The Hurricanes won game 1 5-1, and if that’s any indication about how the remainder of the series will go, Carolina will easily take care of business in game two, securing their home ice.

Best NHL Bets Today: Tampa Bay Lightning ML (+115)

The Tampa Bay Lightning were completely outplayed by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first game of the series. It’s not as surprising as many are making it out to be, given that the Maple Leafs concluded the regular season with 115 points, good enough for second place in the Atlantic Division. However, with a team as talented as the Tampa Bay Lightning, it would be understandable if this team managed to win game 2.

In game one, Toronto excelled in every aspect. They only allowed 24 shots while scoring five goals and not giving up any. Throughout the season, Tampa Bay defeated them two out of four times, which could indicate that they will tie this series tonight.

NHL Picks Today: Edmonton Oilers -1.5 (+120)

The final prediction of the night will be on the Edmonton Oilers to win by 1.5 goals. Although the Los Angeles Kings were able to come out on top in game one of this series and win convincingly, Edmonton knows that if they don’t win this game, they’ll find themselves in a difficult scenario.

The Kings won 4-3 thanks to an outstanding performance from Trevor Moore. With the Oilers in desperate need of a win, look for Connor McDavid to continue to be one of the best players in hockey and help his team win a crucial game.

