NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

Jon Conahan
Hockey fans will have a wonderful chance to win money with our NHL picks and predictions for today’s games now that the Stanley Cup Playoffs have officially arrived. Continue reading to get a sneak peek at some of the games as well as the best bets.

All of the best NHL sportsbooks are going to be listed below. Bettors are going to have options of free bets, boosted odds, and many other features.

125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 4)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Carolina Hurricanes ML (-120)

The first prediction of the night will be for the Carolina Hurricanes to beat the Boston Bruins outright. Carolina concluded the regular season as one of the best teams in the NHL, finishing first in the Metropolitan Division with 116 points.

The Hurricanes won game 1 5-1, and if that’s any indication about how the remainder of the series will go, Carolina will easily take care of business in game two, securing their home ice.

Bet Bruins Hurricanes BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +100 -120 BetOnline logo
Puck Line +1.5 (-265) -1.5 (+215) BetOnline logo
Total Goals Over 5.5 (-120) Under 5.5 (+100) BetOnline logo

 

Best NHL Bets Today: Tampa Bay Lightning ML (+115)

The Tampa Bay Lightning were completely outplayed by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first game of the series. It’s not as surprising as many are making it out to be, given that the Maple Leafs concluded the regular season with 115 points, good enough for second place in the Atlantic Division. However, with a team as talented as the Tampa Bay Lightning, it would be understandable if this team managed to win game 2.

In game one, Toronto excelled in every aspect. They only allowed 24 shots while scoring five goals and not giving up any. Throughout the season, Tampa Bay defeated them two out of four times, which could indicate that they will tie this series tonight.

Bet Lightning Maple Leafs BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +115 -135 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-210) -1.5 (+185) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 6.5 (-110) Under 6.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

 

NHL Picks Today: Edmonton Oilers -1.5 (+120)

The final prediction of the night will be on the Edmonton Oilers to win by 1.5 goals. Although the Los Angeles Kings were able to come out on top in game one of this series and win convincingly, Edmonton knows that if they don’t win this game, they’ll find themselves in a difficult scenario.

The Kings won 4-3 thanks to an outstanding performance from Trevor Moore. With the Oilers in desperate need of a win, look for Connor McDavid to continue to be one of the best players in hockey and help his team win a crucial game.

Bet Kings Oilers BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +165 -200 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-140) -1.5 (+120) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 6.5 (-105) Under 6.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

 

Jon Conahan
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
