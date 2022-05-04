NHL Starting Goalies for NHL Playoffs Round 1 Game 2 (May 4)

On the third night of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, there are four more series to get underway. Here are the eight projected starting goaltenders with the odds for all four NHL games courtesy of betonline.ag. Projected starting goalies courtesy of leftwinglock.com.

Boston Bruins (+104) @ Carolina Hurricanes (-115)–

The Bruins are projecting to start Linus Ullmark for game two, while the Hurricanes counter with Antti Raanta. In game one, Raanta was very steady, as he made 35 saves on 36 shots as Carolina was victorious 5-1.

Tampa Bay Lightning (+119) @ Toronto Maple Leafs (-131)–

The Lightning are projected to start reigning Conn Smythe trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy, while the Maple Leafs will counter with Jack Campbell. Despite a phenomenal 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff, Vasilevskiy was horrible in game one, as Campbell was sensational in recording his second career playoff shutout in a 5-0 Toronto romp.

St. Louis Blues (+114) @ Minnesota Wild (-126)–

The Blues are projected to start Ville Husso, while the Wild are projected to start Cam Talbot. Husso had his first ever playoff start on Monday and was sensational, making 37 saves for the shutout in a 4-0 St. Louis win.

Los Angeles Kings (+168) @ Edmonton Oilers (-187)–

The Kings projected starter is 2012 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Quick. The projected starter for the Oilers is Mike Smith. What we saw from game one was a terrible performance from Smith, who keeps on getting starts in Edmonton, when the club should have shown him the door at the end of last season. Smith’s third period gaffe was the only reason the Oilers lost 4-3 to Los Angeles in game one. Starting Smith in game two or at any point in the future of this series would be a massive mistake by the Oilers coaching or management.