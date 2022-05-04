Randy Moss Kentucky Derby Picks 2022 | Randy Moss Horse Racing Picks

For bettors looking for Kentucky Derby predictions from the top horse racing experts, it’s hard to find a better than Randy Moss Kentucky Derby picks.

When a lot of people think of Randy Moss, they think of the great Minnesota Vikings wide receiver of the National Football League. However, there is another Randy Moss associated with horse racing.

This Randy Moss is an analyst for NBC’s horse racing coverage, a studio host for the NFL Network, and a broadcaster for NBC at the Olympic Games, where he has broadcasted equestrian, ski jumping, water polo, freestyle skiing, walking, canoeing and artistic swimming.

While a lot of the horse racing experts are going with the favorites of Epicenter (+500), and Zandon (+500), Moss seems to like a “darkhorse” in the race, pardon the pun. He is a genuine fan of Taiba, who has the fourth best odds to win the Kentucky Derby at the moment at +750 odds at BetUS.

Let’s go over all of the Randy Moss Kentucky Derby picks and where to find the best odds for each horse.

Taiba (+750) at BetUS | Kentucky Derby Expert Picks

Moss is not concerned at all about Taiba’s lack of preparation or the fact he only has two races under his belt leading up to the Kentucky Derby. According to Moss, in an interview with Tom Pedulla of americasbestracing.net, you could compare Taiba to Justify. We all know what Justify did in 2018, as it won the Triple Crown.

Another reason why Moss likes Taiba so much is because it completely dominated the Santa Anita Derby. Messier finished in second place, but was 10 lengths back of Taiba.

Messier (+1000) at BetOnline | 2o22 Kentucky Derby Picks

Moss does not seem to be as negative in talking about Messier as Michelle Yu, but is not giving this horse a ringing endorsement either. He simply does not know what to think about the butt-kicking he got at one of the elite horse racing events leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

Crown Pride (+2800) at BetUS | Kentucky Derby Predictions 2022

A Japanese-trained horse, Moss was initially not very optimistic at all about Crown Pride. However, after further conversations with other horse racing experts, he is willing to revaluate his initial stance when the thought Crown Pride had no chance at all of winning the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

