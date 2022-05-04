News

Randy Moss Kentucky Derby Picks 2022 | Randy Moss Horse Racing Picks

Jeremy Freeborn

For bettors looking for Kentucky Derby predictions from the top horse racing experts, it’s hard to find a better than Randy Moss Kentucky Derby picks.

Randy Moss Kentucky Derby Pick: Bet on Taiba (+700) at BetOnline
When a lot of people think of Randy Moss, they think of the great Minnesota Vikings wide receiver of the National Football League. However, there is another Randy Moss associated with horse racing.

This Randy Moss is an analyst for NBC’s horse racing coverage, a studio host for the NFL Network, and a broadcaster for NBC at the Olympic Games, where he has broadcasted equestrian, ski jumping, water polo, freestyle skiing, walking, canoeing and artistic swimming.

While a lot of the horse racing experts are going with the favorites of Epicenter (+500), and Zandon (+500), Moss seems to like a “darkhorse” in the race, pardon the pun. He is a genuine fan of Taiba, who has the fourth best odds to win the Kentucky Derby at the moment at +750 odds at BetUS.

Let’s go over all of the Randy Moss Kentucky Derby picks and where to find the best odds for each horse.

RELATED: Jeff Siegel Picks for Kentucky Derby 2022 | Kentucky Derby Expert Picks

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2022

The best horse racing betting sites have are giving away $5,750 in free horse racing bets  for the Kentucky Derby.

Check out the best Kentucky Derby betting offers below.

RELATED: Comparing Kentucky Derby Odds From The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites

Taiba (+750) at BetUS | Kentucky Derby Expert Picks

Moss is not concerned at all about Taiba’s lack of preparation or the fact he only has two races under his belt leading up to the Kentucky Derby. According to Moss, in an interview with Tom Pedulla of americasbestracing.net, you could compare Taiba to Justify. We all know what Justify did in 2018, as it won the Triple Crown.

Another reason why Moss likes Taiba so much is because it completely dominated the Santa Anita Derby. Messier finished in second place, but was 10 lengths back of Taiba.

Bet on Taiba (+750) at BetUS

RELATED: Michelle Yu Kentucky Derby Picks 2022 | Kentucky Derby Expert Picks

Messier (+1000) at BetOnline | 2o22 Kentucky Derby Picks

Moss does not seem to be as negative in talking about Messier as Michelle Yu, but is not giving this horse a ringing endorsement either. He simply does not know what to think about the butt-kicking he got at one of the elite horse racing events leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

Bet on Messier (+1000) at BetOnline

Crown Pride (+2800) at BetUS | Kentucky Derby Predictions 2022

A Japanese-trained horse, Moss was initially not very optimistic at all about Crown Pride. However, after further conversations with other horse racing experts, he is willing to revaluate his initial stance when the thought Crown Pride had no chance at all of winning the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

Bet on Crown Pride (+2800) at BetUS

RELATED: List Of Kentucky Derby Winners

Placing A Bet On Kentucky Derby 2022? Check Out Our Kentucky Derby Betting Guides:

 

Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
