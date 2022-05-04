Warriors’ Draymond Green has no regrets flipping off Grizzlies fans

Tensions were already high in the first quarter of the Warriors’ Game 2 second-round matchup against the Grizzlies; Draymond Green got elbowed in the face by Xavier Tillman. Near the baseline, the forward was shown covering his nose in pain. Based on the video, it appeared to be an accident. And during his exit to the locker room, Green gave Memphis fans the double bird.

After the Grizzlies defeated the Warriors 106-101 in Game 2, Green told reporters: “If you’re going to boo somebody who got elbowed in the eye, face running down blood, you should get flipped off. I’ll take the fine and go make an appearance and make up the money. But it felt really good to flip them off. So if they are going to be that nasty, I can be that nasty, too.”

Draymond on his exchange with Grizzlies fans: “You’re going to boo somebody who got elbowed in the eye … you should get flipped off” pic.twitter.com/CsCJ2t6t8G — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 4, 2022

To make matters worse, Gary Payton II might be out the rest of the series after sustaining a fractured elbow injury. Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks was issued a Flagrant 2 foul, and he was immediately ejected from the game. At least Golden State still has Draymond Green to entertain everyone.

When Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked by reporters if Brooks’ foul on Payton II was intentional, he said: “I don’t know if it was intentional, but it was dirty. And playoff basketball is supposed to be physical. Everybody’s going to compete. Everybody’s going to fight for everything. But there’s a code in this league.”

He ended this segment of the postgame interview by saying, “He broke the code. Dillon Brooks broke the code. That’s how I see it.” Neither side is apologetic right now. That’s just playoff basketball.

Draymond Green is used to receiving fines

Additionally, this is not the first time Green’s name has appeared in the headlines of this conference semifinals series. In Game 1, the forward was ejected after being issued a Flagrant 2 foul.

While under the basket, the 10th-year player pulled Brandon Clarke to the floor by his jersey. Green will likely be issued a fine for running around the court after the play was over. It’s classified as unsportsmanlike conduct.

Draymond with a message on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/ftIvSS00JE — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 4, 2022

Furthermore, Green is expected to receive a $25,000 from the league for flipping off the Grizzlies fans. Of course, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was fined $50,000 on Apr. 19 for flipping off Celtics fans in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series. Green is used to receiving fines by now. On Aug. 9, 2020, the forward was issued a $50,000 fine for tampering with Devin Booker.

Moreover, Draymond Green missed Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals after a scuffle with LeBron James in Game 4. He received a one-game suspension by the league after being assessed a Flagrant 1 foul. Because it was his fourth flagrant foul, Green received the suspension. Who knows when the fines will be handed out.

