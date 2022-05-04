Grizzlies

Warriors’ Draymond Green has no regrets flipping off Grizzlies fans

James Foglio
Warriors Draymond Green has no regrets flipping off Grizzlies fans

Tensions were already high in the first quarter of the Warriors’ Game 2 second-round matchup against the Grizzlies; Draymond Green got elbowed in the face by Xavier Tillman. Near the baseline, the forward was shown covering his nose in pain. Based on the video, it appeared to be an accident. And during his exit to the locker room, Green gave Memphis fans the double bird.

After the Grizzlies defeated the Warriors 106-101 in Game 2, Green told reporters: “If you’re going to boo somebody who got elbowed in the eye, face running down blood, you should get flipped off. I’ll take the fine and go make an appearance and make up the money. But it felt really good to flip them off. So if they are going to be that nasty, I can be that nasty, too.”

To make matters worse, Gary Payton II might be out the rest of the series after sustaining a fractured elbow injury. Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks was issued a Flagrant 2 foul, and he was immediately ejected from the game. At least Golden State still has Draymond Green to entertain everyone.

When Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked by reporters if Brooks’ foul on Payton II was intentional, he said: “I don’t know if it was intentional, but it was dirty. And playoff basketball is supposed to be physical. Everybody’s going to compete. Everybody’s going to fight for everything. But there’s a code in this league.”

He ended this segment of the postgame interview by saying, “He broke the code. Dillon Brooks broke the code. That’s how I see it.” Neither side is apologetic right now. That’s just playoff basketball.

Draymond Green is used to receiving fines

Additionally, this is not the first time Green’s name has appeared in the headlines of this conference semifinals series. In Game 1, the forward was ejected after being issued a Flagrant 2 foul.

While under the basket, the 10th-year player pulled Brandon Clarke to the floor by his jersey. Green will likely be issued a fine for running around the court after the play was over. It’s classified as unsportsmanlike conduct.

Furthermore, Green is expected to receive a $25,000 from the league for flipping off the Grizzlies fans. Of course, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was fined $50,000 on Apr. 19 for flipping off Celtics fans in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series. Green is used to receiving fines by now. On Aug. 9, 2020, the forward was issued a $50,000 fine for tampering with Devin Booker.

Moreover, Draymond Green missed Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals after a scuffle with LeBron James in Game 4. He received a one-game suspension by the league after being assessed a Flagrant 1 foul. Because it was his fourth flagrant foul, Green received the suspension. Who knows when the fines will be handed out.

In the meantime, other NBA news and betting picks are on the main page.

Topics  
Grizzlies NBA News Warriors
James Foglio
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio
James Foglio
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To Grizzlies

NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 1 Picks and Odds May 1, 2022

NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 1 Picks and Odds (May 1)

James Foglio  •  May 3 2022
NBA Player Props Best Bets for NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 more
NBA Player Props | Best Bets for NBA Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 (April 26)
James Foglio  •  Apr 27 2022
NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Best Bets, Odds and Picks for April 26
NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Best Bets, Odds and Picks for April 26
James Foglio  •  Apr 26 2022
NBA Playoffs First Round Game 4 Best Bets, Odds and Picks for April 23
NBA Playoffs First Round Game 4 Best Bets, Odds and Picks for April 23
James Foglio  •  Apr 23 2022
What Sports to Watch on TV this Weekend April 23 & 24
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 22 2022
Grizzlies' Ja Morant will return from injury soon
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant is close to returning, sore knee improving
James Foglio  •  Apr 8 2022
Ja Morant trolls Kendrick Nunn over Rookie of the Year award take
M B  •  Apr 15 2020