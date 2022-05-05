5/5/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

The New York Mets (18-9) finally didn’t win a series as they split a four-game set against the Atlanta Braves this week. A split is still better than a loss, however, and the Mets have to be happy that they performed well against the reigning World Series champions. A new opportunity to start a series winning streak comes today as the Mets kick off a seven-game National League East road trip with the first of four against the Philadelphia Phillies (11-14). First pitch for the opener of this weekend set is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Mets tonight. Walker pitched well in his return from the injured list against the Phillies last Saturday, allowing two hits over five shutout innings of work, but was left with a no-decision after the Mets failed to give him any run support. The Mets did end up losing that game 4-1. The Phillies will counter with righty Aaron Nola (1-3, 3.90 ERA), who is making his second consecutive start against the Mets. Nola suffered a loss last Friday, giving up three runs in six innings of work.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

