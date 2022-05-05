5/5/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

The New York Mets (18-9) finally didn’t win a series as they split a four-game set against the Atlanta Braves this week. A split is still better than a loss, however, and the Mets have to be happy that they performed well against the reigning World Series champions. A new opportunity to start a series winning streak comes today as the Mets kick off a seven-game National League East road trip with the first of four against the Philadelphia Phillies (11-14). First pitch for the opener of this weekend set is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park.
Right-hander Taijuan Walker (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Mets tonight. Walker pitched well in his return from the injured list against the Phillies last Saturday, allowing two hits over five shutout innings of work, but was left with a no-decision after the Mets failed to give him any run support. The Mets did end up losing that game 4-1. The Phillies will counter with righty Aaron Nola (1-3, 3.90 ERA), who is making his second consecutive start against the Mets. Nola suffered a loss last Friday, giving up three runs in six innings of work.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Tonight’s starters. 👇 #LGM pic.twitter.com/QIzlmvzJca
— New York Mets (@Mets) May 5, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
-
The Mets have gone 4-2 against the Phillies so far this season and won two out of three at Citi Field over them last weekend.
The Mets won two out of three in their first trip to Citizen’s Bank Park in April.
Both of Walker’s starts this season have come against the Phillies and he hasn’t given up a run in seven innings pitched.
Nola is 0-2 with a 5.79 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.
Mark Canha is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the day off yesterday. Canha will bat seventh and start in left field.
Alec Bohm (5 for 12, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) and Kyle Schwarber (5 for 13, 5 HR, 7 RBI) have good numbers against Walker.
Pete Alonso (12 for 34, 3 2B, 4 HR, 7 RBI), Starling Marte (5 for 15, 2 RBI) and Brandon Nimmo (11 for 33, 3B, HR, 3 RBI) have good numbers against Nola in the past.