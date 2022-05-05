News

Andy Serling Picks for Kentucky Derby Picks | Kentucky Derby 2022 Predictions

Jeremy Freeborn
Messier

Andy Serling, the television analyst and handicapper for the New York Racing Association, has made his analysis for the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

Andy Serling Picks: Bet on Messier (+1000) to Win Kentucky Derby 2022
Let’s go over all of the Andy Serling Kentucky Derby 2022 picks, along with where to find the best Kentucky Derby odds for each horse.

Andy Serling Kentucky Derby Picks | Andy Serling Picks for Kentucky Derby 2022

Andy Serling recently released his best bets and Kentucky Derby picks.

Initially, he felt two horses have separated themselves from the rest of the pack. They were the co-favourites of Epicenter (+425) and Zandon (+525).

However, the horses Serling seem to like the most are Messier (+830) and Simplification (+2600).

We’ll break down all of the Andy Serling Kentucky Derby picks and predictions below.

Epicenter (+500) at BetOnline

Serling calls Epicenter “fantastic” in his YouTube report. He really likes the fact he has won four of his last five races, with the only loss coming by a minimal of margins.

Zandon (+525) at MyBookie

Serling really likes Zandon’s ability to race through traffic and make the necessary adjustments during a race. His ability to get through to the finish line first when facing the challenges of adversity is very significant indeed. One area where Siegel is concerned about Zandon is his lack of speed out of the gate. If this happens to be a fast race at the beginning, the advantage could go to Epicenter.

Taiba (+925) at MyBookie

Serling really likes Taiba’s talent. He states “he is an immensely talented three-year-old colt,” and could benefit by the fact that Mike Smith will be riding him. What has Smith done at Churchill Downs in the past? Remember, he was the rider of Justify, when the horse won the Triple Crown in 2018. Smith also rode Giacomo to a Kentucky Derby win in 2005, when this horse was initially a 50-1 long shot.

Messier (+1000) at BetOnline

Even though Messier was well back of Taiba at the Santa Anita Derby, the fact that he did “a lot of dirty work” actually impressed Serling. There is no doubt that the former NHL great and Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier would be proud of Serling’s analysis, because he himself showed grit in the corners when required.

Cyberknife (+2200) at BetOnline

Serling thinks Cyberknife is a “good horse”, but not sure if he is “good enough” to pull out the win at the Kentucky Derby. You cannot ignore the horse’s performance at the Arkansas Derby, where he won by 2 3/4 lengths. However, the overall talent at the Arkansas Derby did not impress Serling much, and he believes you cannot look at the results from this race too much in determining a Kentucky Derby winner.

Simplification (+2600) at MyBookie

For some reason Serling is a big fan of Simplification, who he has finishing second. Simplification is not on most people’s radar, but neither was Giocomo 17 years ago either.

News
Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn
