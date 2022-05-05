NHL

Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan
NHL Player Props

Considering that all of the best players in hockey are going to be playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, bettors should have a good chance of making some serious money throughout the entire playoffs. We have done well in our first two days of betting on NHL player props in the Stanley Cup playoffs and are looking to do the same thing on Thursday.

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over the three best player props of the day, including some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 5): Bryan Rust Over 0.5 points (-150)

Bryan Rust had an incredible game for the Pittsburgh Penguins in game 1 of the series as he finished the game with nine shots on goal and three points. Although he could have a tough time putting the puck in the back of the net because of Igor, this is a good time for him to continue playing his best hockey down the stretch and help us secure some money.

He finished the regular season as one of the best players in all of the NHL in terms of points as he finished with 58 points in only 60 games.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Bryan Rust -150 -170 BetOnline logo

 

RELATED: 11 Americans Reach 100 Points in NHL Season

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 5): Adam Fox Over 0.5 Points (-110)

It seems like every time that we put money on Adam Fox, he usually comes through for us. The other day when we put some money on him, he was able to help us secure some money despite the Rangers losing the first game of their series.

Fox ended up with only one point in game one, but if he can get seven shots on net just like he did in game one, there’s no doubt that he’s going to be able to find the back of the net by himself at least once. He should be able to have an assist or two in this one if he can’t put it in the back of the net and help the Rangers secure game 2 of the series.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Adam Fox -110 -140 BetOnline logo

RELATED: NHL Starting Goalies

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 5): Cale Makar Over 0.5 Points(-180)

The final bet of the night is going to be taking Cale Makar to have over 0.5 points. This youngster has been one of the best players in all of hockey and that’s not going to change against a below-average Nashville Predators team.

He ended up having three points in the first game of the series and with how well he was able to put the puck in the back of the net by either an assist or a goal in the regular season, this isn’t going to change anytime soon.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Cale Makar -180 +105 BetOnline logo

 

NHL
Jon Conahan
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
Jon Conahan
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
