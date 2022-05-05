Betting Guides

Bovada Kentucky Derby Betting Offers | $1000 in Horse Racing Free Bets

Paul Kelly
Bovada Kentucky Derby Sign Up Offer
Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer

 

Bovada have an exclusive offer to The Sports Daily readers. You can score and exclusive $1000 welcome bonus with Bovada, which you can use on the Kentucky Derby this weekend. Keep reading on and ensure you claim this superb offer in which you can place plenty of free bets on the 2022 Kentucky Derby race on Saturday afternoon.

How To Claim The Bovada Kentucky Derby Betting Offer

To claim this exclusive betting offer from the team at Bovada, all you have to do is follow these simple steps. Once you do so, you will be rewarded with up to $1000 in exclusive welcome bonuses.

  1. Click here to sign up to Bovada
  2. Sign up by following the steps and create an account
  3. Make a qualifying deposit and bet
  4. Receive your exclusive welcome bonus once qualifying bet is settled (up to $1000)
Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Kentucky Derby Betting Offer + $25 Free Horse Racing Bet
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$2,500 in Kentucky Derby Free Bets
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer for Kentucky Derby 2022
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$500 in Free Kentucky Derby Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Kentucky Derby 2022
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

How to Place a Bet With Your Bovada Kentucky Derby Free Bets

Once you sign up to Bovada and claim your Kentucky Derby betting offer, placing a bet on the big race could not be easier. Follow our simple guide below to place your bets.

  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Go to the Bovada ‘RaceBook’ section
  • Click on 2022 Kentucky Derby in the Featured Races section
  • Select your Kentucky Derby Bet and place it

Bovada have one of the most vast and in depth RaceBooks for bettors who wish to place bets on the 2022 Kentucky Derby this coming weekend.

There are various different markets and sections you can make use of on Bovada’s vast RaceBook, such as betting on your horse to win, place or show. A ‘Win’ bet requires the horse to finish in first place, a ‘Place’ bet requires to horse to come first or second and a ‘Show’ bet means your selection must come in the first three finishers in the Kentucky Derby

But that’s not all. Bovada will also have plenty of betting specials and other markets available on the day of the race such as enhanced odds and price boosts. Make sure you make use of all of these exclusive Bovada offers in which you can win big on the Kentucky Derby!

Bovada Kentucky Derby Betting Offers For Existing Customers

Bovada Ongoing Rewards Programme

Bovada have a great existing customer offer for their loyal users. Their generous Rewards Programme means every time you place a bet on their sportsbook or racebook, you will earn reward points. The scheme has six levels beginning at ‘starter’ and finishing at ‘hall of fame’. You can earn points at the following rate:

  • Singles – 3 points for every dollar you wager
  • Teasers – 15 points for every dollar you wager
  • Round Robins – 25 points for every dollar you wager
  • Parlays – 15 points for every dollar you wager

At the starter level you can redeem $1 for every 2500 points you earn, and at the hall of fame level you can redeem $1 for every 1000 points. The higher the level, the less points you need to accumulate ro earn your rewards. A truly fantastic offer for existing customers from Bovada.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer
Topics  
Betting Guides
Paul Kelly
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Paul Kelly
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Related To Betting Guides

XBet Kentucky Derby

XBet Kentucky Derby Betting Offers | $500 in Horse Racing Free Bets

Paul Kelly  •  41s
MyBookie Kentucky Derby Banner
MyBookie Kentucky Derby Betting Offers | $1000 in Horse Racing Free Bets
Paul Kelly  •  7s
How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 | Texas Sports Betting Sites
How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 | Texas Sports Betting Sites
Alex Mac  •  1 min
How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 | Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites
How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 | Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites
Alex Mac  •  1 min
how to bet on kentucky derby 2022 in kentucky
How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 in KY | Kentucky Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  59min
how to bet on kentucky derby 2022 in West Virginia
How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 in WV | West Virginia Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  13h
how to bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 in New Mexico
How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 in NM | New Mexico Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  29min