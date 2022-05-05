Mattress Mack is expected to bet a record $3 million on the Kentucky Derby betting favorite before the start of Saturday’s race at Churchill Downs.

Mattress Mack Kentucky Derby Bet Will Be The Biggest Horse Racing Wager Ever

History is expected to be made at the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

According to Todd Dewey of the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday, Houston furniture store owner Jim McIngvale of Gallery Furniture, also known as Mattress Mack, plans to place a bet at Churchill Downs on Saturday between $2.5 million and $3 million. That would be the largest single bet ever made at the Kentucky Derby, the first race of the Triple Crown.

Now a lot people say they plan to do something when it comes to betting, and for various reasons change their mind at the last minute.

However, one must realize McIngvale put a $2.4 million bet last year on Essential Quality. At the time, that was the biggest bet in Kentucky Derby history. That wager turned out to be a mistake, as the horse finished third behind the winner, Mandaloun, and Hot Rod Charlie, which finished in second place.

Mattress Mack to Refund Purchases if Kentucky Derby Bet Wins

In an interesting twist, Mattress Mack will offer a refund on purchases of $3000 or more if the favourite wins the Kentucky Derby.

Who is the favourite and who is McIngvale going to put his money on?

Well, that is something the horse racing experts cannot even predict themselves right now. At this time, Epicenter (+500) and Zandon (+500) come into the 148th Run for the Roses as co-favorites to win the 2022 Kentucky Derby, according to BetOnline. However, Randy Moss of NBC Sports is extremely high on Taiba, who has fixed odds of +925 at MyBookie, one of the best horse racing betting sites.

More on Mattress Mack Bets

McIngvale is 71 years old and is a native of Starkville, Mississippi.

He is a huge fan of the Houston Astros of Major League Baseball and has become one of the major players in the sports betting industry. Mattress Mack will also hope his Kentucky Derby bet this year will go better than his Super Bowl bet. On February 3, he put a $4.5 million bet on the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl.

It is considered the largest wager in sports betting history.

The Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20.

