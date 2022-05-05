How to Bet on Kentucky Oaks 2022 | California Sports Betting Sites

The Kentucky Oaks 2022 takes place this Friday, May 6th from the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The 148th Lillies for the Fillies race traditionally takes place on the Friday before the Kentucky Derby. There are fourteen horses racing for their chance to be covered in the widely desired garland blanked of lilies, which is dawned by the winner of the Kentucky Oaks. Along with this symbol of tradition comes a $750,000 piece of the total $1.25 million dollar purse which is up for grabs on Friday at Churchill Downs.

🏇 Horse Racing Event: Kentucky Oaks

Kentucky Oaks 📅 Kentucky Oaks Date: Friday, May 6th, 2022

Friday, May 6th, 2022 🕙 When is Kentucky Oaks: 5.51pm ET

5.51pm ET 🏟 Where is Kentucky Oaks: Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky

Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky 📺 TV Channel: HRRN

HRRN 🎲 Kentucky Oaks Odds: Nest +330 | Kathleen O. +375 | Echo Zulu +450

Kentucky Oaks Odds — Horse Racing Betting Odds for Kentucky Oaks 2022

The #4 horse, Nest, is the +330 betting favorite to win the Kentucky Oaks on Friday. Nest had a decent running as a two-year-old filly last year and has seemed to found another gear as a three-year-old. Nest won the Ashland Stakes with ease and should be a hard out at an even longer distance in the Oaks.

Nest has a decent position in the #4 spot, which should give her good separation from both #10 Kathleen O. and #1 Secret Oath off the hop. If Nest can get to the front of the pack and hold the late traffic off, she may be able to win the Oaks and is decently priced at the current odds of +330 via BetOnline.

Check out the table below for the best Kentucky Oaks odds

Kentucky Oaks Horses 2022 Kentucky Oaks Odds Play Nest +330 Kathleen O. +375 Echo Zulu +450 Secret Oath +500 Hidden Connection +1600 Shahama +1600 Nostalgic +2000 Goddess of Fire +2000 Venti Valentine +2000 Desert Dawn +2000 Yuugiri +2800 Cocktail Moments +3300 Turnerloose +3300 Candy Raid +5000

Kentucky Oaks Expert Picks | Kentucky Oaks Predictions 2022

Thoroughbred horse trainer Shug McCaughey has a late bloomer on his hands with the #10 horse Kathleen O, who is lined at +375 to win the Kentucky Oaks on Friday. Kathleen O. had a solid season as a two-year-old filly but has turned it on as of late as a three-year-old.

Kathleen O. has a great path to victory with her toughest challenges in #1 Secret Oath, #3 Hidden Connection, and #4 Nest, all being forced to the inside rail off the hop. If Kathleen O. can stay in the outside lanes, avoid traffic and get ahead of the pack early, she may have a chance to dawn the lilies on Friday night.

Bet on Kathleen O. at the current fixed odds of +375 to win the Kentucky Oaks 2022