How to Bet on Kentucky Oaks 2022 in OH | Ohio Sports Betting Guide

Ohio sports betting still requires further action from its regulators but horse racing fans don't have to miss out on the Kentucky Oaks.

With a $1.25 million purse on the line on Friday May 6 at the Kentucky Oaks, the top three-year-old fillies will be racing off for the lilies. After the post positions were drawn, Nest emerged as the frontrunner to win the Kentucky Oaks at +330 odds. Meanwhile, Kathleen O. is not far behind at the top Ohio sports betting sites with +375 odds to win the Kentucky Oaks.

Horse racing fans looking to get in on the action ahead of the Kentucky Oaks can bet at online sportsbooks.

Below, we'll go over how to bet on Kentucky Oaks in Ohio.

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites for Kentucky Oaks 2022

The best Ohio sportsbooks are making it simple for horse racing fans to bet on the Kentucky Oaks.

Ohio residents have a chance to bet on their favorite horses.

Check out the list below for the best Kentucky Oaks betting offers available at Ohio sports betting sites.

How to Bet on Kentucky Oaks 2022 in Ohio

While Ohio sports betting isn’t legal, horse racing fans can still bet on the Kentucky Oaks at the top online sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on Kentucky Oaks 2022 in Ohio.

Sign up at an online sportsbook and make a qualifying deposit to place bets on the Kentucky Oaks.

Ohio Horse Racing Betting Guide — How to Watch Kentucky Oaks 2022 in Ohio

🏇 Horse Racing Event: Kentucky Oaks

Kentucky Oaks 📅 Kentucky Oaks Date: Friday, May 6, 2022

Friday, May 6, 2022 🕙 When is Kentucky Oaks: 5:51 pm ET

5:51 pm ET 🏟 Where is Kentucky Oaks: Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky

Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky 📺 TV Channel: HRRN

HRRN 🎲 Kentucky Oaks Odds: Nest +330 | Kathleen O. +375 | Echo Zulu +450 | Secret Oath +500

Kentucky Oaks Odds — Horse Racing Betting Odds for Kentucky Oaks 2022

The Kentucky Derby festivities start earlier than Saturday with the Kentucky Oaks set to race the day before.

It’s a deep field at the Kentucky Oaks with Nest heading into Friday as the favorite with +330 odds. Nest is a progeny of Curlin and Marion Ravenwood and has four wins in five starts, including latest Grade I race Ashland Stakes at Keeneland.

After drawing post No. 10, Kathleen O is up next on the Kentucky Oaks odds leaderboard. She is undefeated in four career starts and has collected two Grade II trophies. Three of those wins come from Gulfstream Park, where Kathleen O won by 2.5 lengths to qualify for Friday’s field. Kathleen O heads into the Kentucky Oaks with +375 odds to win it all.

Echo Zulu drew the seventh position and will have +450 odds to win on Friday. One of the most talented horses in the field, Echo Zulu only has just one start this season.

Check out the table below for the best Kentucky Oaks odds from BetOnline, one of the best Ohio horse racing betting sites.

Kentucky Oaks Horses 2022 Kentucky Oaks Odds Play Nest +330 Kathleen O. +375 Echo Zulu +450 Secret Oath +500 Hidden Connection +1600 Shahamal +1600 Nostalgic +2000 Goddess of Firey +2000 Venti Valentine +2000 Desert Dawn +2000 Yuugiri +2800 Cocktails Moments +3300 Turnerloose +3300 Candy Raid +5000

The Best Ohio Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Oaks 2022

Horse racing fans that can’t wait for the Kentucky Derby can start by betting on three-year-old fillies at the Kentucky Oaks.

Not everyone will be able to make it to Churchill Downs this week but horse racing fans can still bet on the Kentucky Oaks with online sportsbooks.

Online sportsbooks offer betting bonuses for new members, allowing bettors to minimize their risk when betting on the Lillies for the Fillies.

Below are the best Ohio sports betting sites and the Kentucky Oaks betting offers available for the horse races this week.

Kentucky Oaks Expert Picks | Kentucky Oaks Predictions 2022

Echo Zulu is a pacesetting three-year-old filly.

Based on pure talent, Echo Zulu might be on the best horse at the Kentucky Oaks. The Champion Juvenile Filly went 4-for-4 last year including three Grade 1 victories with an average margin of victory of 5 ½ lengths.

Echo Zulu has blazing early speed and will definitely be out in front at the first turn, making her hard to catch up to. While she has only made one start this year, Echo Zulu will look to follow in the footsteps of Malthaat, who won the Oaks with only one prep race.

Take Echo Zulu to win the Kentucky Oaks at +450 odds.

Click on the button below for your Kentucky Oaks bets at online sportsbooks.

