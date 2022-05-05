How to Bet on Kentucky Oaks 2022 | Texas Sports Betting Sites

The Lillies for the Fillies goes off this Friday, May 6th as the Kentucky Oaks 2022 goes off from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on the night before the Kentucky Derby. Fourteen three-year-old fillies are in the running for the coveted blanket of woven lilies, as well as the $750,000 top prize of the $1,250,000 total purse that’s up for grabs.

Texas sports betting fans can bet on the Kentucky Oaks on Friday with a number of top Texas sportsbooks available for this great weekend of thoroughbred horse racing. To learn more about how to bet on the Kentucky Oaks 2022 in Texas, continue reading as we explore the best betting offers and free bets available for residents of the Lone Star state.

While Texas sports betting is still not legal and regulated, betting on the Kentucky Oaks in the Lone Star state is still very possible. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Kentucky Oaks 2022 in Texas, check out the instructions below.

Texas Horse Racing Betting Guide — How to Watch Kentucky Oaks 2022 in Texas

🏇 Horse Racing Event: Kentucky Oaks

Kentucky Oaks 📅 Kentucky Oaks Date: Friday, May 6th, 2022

Friday, May 6th, 2022 🕙 When is Kentucky Oaks: 5.51pm ET

5.51pm ET 🏟 Where is Kentucky Oaks: Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky

Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky 📺 TV Channel: HRRN

HRRN 🎲 Kentucky Oaks Odds: Nest +330 | Kathleen O. +375 | Echo Zulu +450

Kentucky Oaks Odds — Horse Racing Betting Odds for Kentucky Oaks 2022

The #4 horse Nest is the +330 betting favorite to win the Kentucky Oaks on Friday. Nest had a decent running as a two-year-old filly last year and has seemed to found another gear as a three-year-old. Nest won the Ashland Stakes with ease and should be a hard out at an even longer distance in the Oaks.

Nest has a decent position in the #4 spot, which should give her good separation from both #10 Kathleen O. and #1 Secret Oath off the hop. If Nest can get to the front of the pack and hold the late traffic off, she may be able to win the Oaks and is decently priced at the current odds of +330 via BetOnline.

Check out the table below for the best Kentucky Oaks odds from BetOnline, one of the best Texas horse racing betting sites.

Kentucky Oaks Horses 2022 Kentucky Oaks Odds Play Nest +330 Kathleen O. +375 Echo Zulu +450 Secret Oath +500 Hidden Connection +1600 Shahama +1600 Nostalgic +2000 Goddess of Fire +2000 Venti Valentine +2000 Desert Dawn +2000 Yuugiri +2800 Cocktail Moments +3300 Turnerloose +3300 Candy Raid +5000

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + $25 Free Bet for Kentucky Oaks 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Kentucky Oaks Bets in Texas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best Kentucky Oaks odds, BetOnline has everything that horse racing bettors want in an online racebook. At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free horse racing bet worth $25. That means Texas horse racing fans can cash in the best horse racing odds and back their favorite Kentucky Oaks horses for free at Churchill Downs. Bettors can also receive up to 9% cash back in horse racing betting rebates on their Kentucky Oaks bets.

BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Kentucky Oaks

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest Kentucky Oaks Betting Offer in Texas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on the Kentucky Oaks online, BetUS has more to offer than most Texas online casinos and sportsbooks. For Kentucky Oaks 2022, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free horse racing bets. Not only can players cash in on competitive Kentucky Oaks betting odds but they can also bet on other races at Churchill Downs this week.

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Kentucky Oaks

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Kentucky Oaks Betting Odds in Texas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on the Kentucky Oaks online has never been easier. MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs this weekend. At MyBookie, Texas residents can bet on the best horse races from tracks around the world.

Kentucky Oaks Expert Picks | Kentucky Oaks Predictions 2022

The #10 horse Kathleen O. has been a late bloomer of sorts, but with the patient touch of thoroughbred horse trainer Shug McGaughey, Kathleen O. has blossomed into a fierce contender as a three-year-old filly. Kathleen O. may be forced to take a wide path in this race, with heavy traffic expected between the top contenders #4 Nest, #1 Secret Oath, and #3 Hidden Connection. With the #10 position, Kathleen O. has a chance to for an outside path that may lead to a Kentucky Oaks title on Friday night in Louisville.

If the track gets sloppy at Churchill Downs on Friday, watch for Kathleen O. to become the favorite, as this filly has shown a knack for performing on the wet track. With this in mind, take a shot at betting Kathleen O. at the current fixed odds of +375 via BetOnline. Enjoy the races.