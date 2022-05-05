Jody Demling Kentucky Derby Picks 2022 | Kentucky Derby Expert Picks

The Kentucky Derby is set to start this week on Saturday and it’s looking like it’s going to once again be one of the best events of the year, especially for Jody Demling. Check out Jody Demling’s Kentucky Derby picks below.

Jody Demling has been known the past few years as being somebody who throws a lot of money on specific horses to win the prestigious event.

Below, we’ll go over all of the Jody Demling Kentucky Derby picks and where to find the best odds for every horse online.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2022

RELATED: Andy Serling Kentucky Derby Picks

Jody Demling’s Kentucky Derby Picks | Jody Demling’s Picks for Kentucky Derby 2022

Jody Demling has finally decided who he is going to be putting his money on. After months of preparation and thinking about which horses deserve to have his money put on them, he has now officially given us a list of a few horses that we are going to preview below.

Zandon has remained at the top of his class throughout the Derby prep season. Despite finishing third in the Risen Star Stakes behind Epicenter and Smile Happy, the son of Upstart showed promise in his first start since November. In the Blue Grass Stakes, he came back from last place to beat Smile Happy and the rest of the field.

Take Demling’s pick on Zandon below at MyBookie, which offers the best Zandon odds at +550 to win the Kentucky Derby.

RELATED: Michelle Yu Kentucky Derby Picks 2022 | Kentucky Derby Expert Picks

Coming into the Kentucky Derby, Epicenter is the divisional leader. In all of his Kentucky Derby training, the son of Not This Time has shown that he can win from either on or off the pace.

Although the Louisiana Derby does not have the best record in the Raced for the Roses when compared to other preps, recent winners like Hot Rod Charlie and Gun Runner have run well in the Derby, thus the race should not be ignored totally.

Take Jody Demling’s Epicenter pick at BetOnline.

Messier is one of the top five favorites in the Kentucky Derby. He possesses elite speed, stamina, and if he and his jockey are at the top of their game, they can win the race.

Some people are concerned about him, claiming that his speed has slowed throughout his Kentucky Derby preparation races, with his Beyer Speed Figure dropping from 103 at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes on February 6 to 99 at the Santa Anita Derby two months later.

RELATED: How To Bet On Kentucky Derby

Placing a Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022? Check Out Our Kentucky Derby Betting Guides: