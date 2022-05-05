Soccer

Liverpool to face Real Madrid in 2022 Champions League Final

Jeremy Freeborn

Liverpool will play Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League Final on May 28 from Stade de France in Saint-Denis. Real Madrid will be looking for its second Champions League title at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, as they previously beat Valencia 3-0 in an all-Spanish battle in 2000.

In the semifinals this week, Liverpool beat Villarreal 3-2 on Tuesday, and 5-2 on aggregate, as they previously beat Villarreal 2-0 on April 27. Meanwhile, Real Madrid beat Manchester City 3-1 on Wednesday, and 6-5 on aggregate, as they previously lost to Manchester City 4-3 on April 26.

Liverpool beats Villarreal

In Liverpool’s win over Villarreal on Tuesday, they received goals from Fabinho in the 62nd minute, Luis Diaz in the 67th minute, and Sadio Mane in the 74th minute. The Liverpool goal scorer in the first leg was Mane, as they scored their other goal on an own goal by Pervis Estupinan. Liverpool last won the Champions League final in 2019 when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid.

Real Madrid beats Manchester City

Real needed to find a way to regroup after a disappointing first leg where they were beaten by a goal. On Wednesday, they did just that. Real actually scored three times in the game in the 90th minute or later. Rodrigo had goals in the 90th minute and 91st minute, before Karim Benzema closed out the scoring with a goal on a penalty kick in the 95th minute. Benzema scored twice for Real Madrid in the first leg, while Vini Jr. scored once.

Moving the Champions League Final to France

The 2022 Champions League Final was initially scheduled to take place in Saint Petersburg, Russia, but was moved to France because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In what might be a bit of a surprise, Liverpool is the current favourite at -110, while Real Madrid is +290 according to betonline.ag. Liverpool meanwhile is in a battle with Manchester City for the 2022 English Premier League title. With four games each left, Manchester City has 83 points, while Liverpool has 82 points.

Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn
