Mattress Mack Kentucky Derby Bets | Mattress Mack Bet for Kentucky Derby 2022

Mattress Mack is one of the most famous sports bettors in the entire world. He owns his own mattress company and also has given away tons of mattresses in his life. He sees himself as a hard worker and loves to bet on the side.

Mack has been an avid Kentucky Derby fan in the past and that didn’t change this year as he has a few horses he thinks are worthy of putting money on.

Let’s go over the Mattress Mack bets for Kentucky Derby 2022 and the best odds for each of the .

Mattress Mack’s Kentucky Derby Picks | Mattress Mack Bets on Kentucky Derby 2022

Mattress Mack has finally made up his mind on who he will bet on. He has now officially given us a list of select horses that we will preview below after months of preparation and thought about which horses deserve to have his money put on them.

Throughout the Derby prep season, Zandon has remained at the top of his class. Despite placing third behind Epicenter and Smile Happy in the Risen Star Stakes, the Upstart son showed promise in his first start since November. He came back from last place in the Blue Grass Stakes to beat Smile Happy and the rest of the field, which was an impressive showing.

Take Mack’s pick on Zandon below.

Epicenter is the divisional leader heading into the Kentucky Derby. The son of Not This Time has proved during his Kentucky Derby preparation that he can win from either on or off his pace.

The Louisiana Derby unfortunately does not have the best record in the Race for the Roses when compared to other preps. However, recent winners such as Hot Rod Charlie and Gun Runner have raced well in the Derby, which could be a good sign for Epicenter.

Epicenter is one of the favorites to win the event and for good reason.

Smile Happy (+2000) at BetOnline

Mack is still optimistic about Smile Happy despite being a 20-1 long shot. Mack feels Smile Happy offers the best chance for horse racing enthusiasts to win big at the Kentucky Derby.

Smile Happy earned a number of top-two finishes in renowned competitions. He won the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes after finishing second in the Toyota Bluegrass Stakes and the Risen Star presented by Lamarque Ford.

