Racing

Messier Odds For The Kentucky Derby | Odds On Messier

andy
Messier

Messier will have his supporters ahead of the 2022 Kentucky Derby having run five times and is yet to finish out of the first two – and you can back him at 8/1 with BetOnline by clicking below.

Best Bookie For Kentucky Derby Messier Odds

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
Messier to win the Kentucky Derby @ 8/1
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Place Bet

Messier Profile

  • Age: 3 year-old colt
  • Trainer: Tim Yakteen
  • Jockey: John R Velazquez
  • Runs: 5
  • Wins: 2
  • Draw: 6

Did You Know? ALL of the last 10 Kentucky Derby winners were drawn in stalls 5 or higher, while 50% of the last 10 winners came between stalls 5-8 (inclusive) – Messier is drawn in stall 6

Messier Key Kentucky Derby Trends

Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back Messier to win the Kentucky Derby.

  • 10/10 – Ran in the last 7 weeks
  • 10/10 – Drawn 5 or higher
  • 10/10 – Won by a US bred horse
  • 10/10 – Never won at Churchill Downs before
  • 9/10 – Never raced at Churchill Downs before
  • 7/10 – Ran in the last 4 weeks
  • 5/10 – Drawn between 5-8 (inc)
  • 3/10 – Ran at Santa Anita last time out
  • 2/10 – Ridden by John Velazquez (3 wins in total)

Best Betting Sites To Bet On Messier

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Kentucky Derby Betting Offer + $25 Free Horse Racing Bet
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$2,500 in Kentucky Derby Free Bets
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer for Kentucky Derby 2022
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$500 in Free Kentucky Derby Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Kentucky Derby 2022
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

Can Messier Be The Kentucky Derby Winner?

Messier was last seen running second to his stablemate – Taiba – in the Santa Anita Derby on 9th April, so has a bit of ground to make up in that horse who is also entered in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.

However, Messier was staying on well at the finish to suggest over this furlong longer trip he can close the gap on Taiba, while the form looks solid with the pair pulling 10 lengths clear of the third.

This 3 year-old colt is also one of the more experienced in the field with five career runs and is yet to finish out of the first two (2 wins).

His trainer, Tim Yakteen, will be eyeing up a first Kentucky Derby win, but Messier will have a lot of experience in the saddle with three-time Kentucky Derby winning jockey – John R Velazquez – doing the steering. Velazquez won the race in 2020, 2017 and 2011 so is the most successful Kentucky Derby jockey in recent times.

Messier also has a tidy draw in 6 – all of the last 10 winners came from stalls 5 or higher, while 50% of the last 10 winners hailed between stalls 5 and 8.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
Messier to win the Kentucky Derby @ 8/1
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Place Bet
Topics  
Racing Sports
andy
View All Posts By andy
andy
View All Posts By andy

Related To Racing

White Abarrio

White Abarrio Odds For The Kentucky Derby | Odds On White Abarrio

andy  •  5h
Taiba
Taiba Odds For The Kentucky Derby | Odds On Taiba
andy  •  5h
zandon
Zandon Odds For The Kentucky Derby | Odds On Zandon
andy  •  5h
Kentucky Derby offer - Bet Online
BetOnline Kentucky Derby Betting Offers | $1000 in Horse Racing Free Bets
Paul Kelly  •  May 4 2022
epicenter
Epicenter Odds For The Kentucky Derby | Odds On Epicenter
andy  •  6h
Formula One to expand to Las Vegas
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 26 2022
Austin Cindric wins 2022 Daytona 500
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 22 2022