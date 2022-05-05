Messier Odds For The Kentucky Derby | Odds On Messier

Messier will have his supporters ahead of the 2022 Kentucky Derby having run five times and is yet to finish out of the first two – and you can back him at 8/1 with BetOnline by clicking below.

Best Bookie For Kentucky Derby Messier Odds

Messier Profile

Age: 3 year-old colt

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: John R Velazquez

Runs: 5

Wins: 2

Draw: 6

Did You Know? ALL of the last 10 Kentucky Derby winners were drawn in stalls 5 or higher, while 50% of the last 10 winners came between stalls 5-8 (inclusive) – Messier is drawn in stall 6

Messier Key Kentucky Derby Trends

Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back Messier to win the Kentucky Derby.

10/10 – Ran in the last 7 weeks

10/10 – Drawn 5 or higher

10/10 – Won by a US bred horse

10/10 – Never won at Churchill Downs before

9/10 – Never raced at Churchill Downs before

7/10 – Ran in the last 4 weeks

5/10 – Drawn between 5-8 (inc)

3/10 – Ran at Santa Anita last time out

2/10 – Ridden by John Velazquez (3 wins in total)

Best Betting Sites To Bet On Messier

Can Messier Be The Kentucky Derby Winner?

Back Messier To Win The Kentucky Derby @ 8/1 With BetOnline

Messier was last seen running second to his stablemate – Taiba – in the Santa Anita Derby on 9th April, so has a bit of ground to make up in that horse who is also entered in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.

However, Messier was staying on well at the finish to suggest over this furlong longer trip he can close the gap on Taiba, while the form looks solid with the pair pulling 10 lengths clear of the third.

This 3 year-old colt is also one of the more experienced in the field with five career runs and is yet to finish out of the first two (2 wins).

His trainer, Tim Yakteen, will be eyeing up a first Kentucky Derby win, but Messier will have a lot of experience in the saddle with three-time Kentucky Derby winning jockey – John R Velazquez – doing the steering. Velazquez won the race in 2020, 2017 and 2011 so is the most successful Kentucky Derby jockey in recent times.

Messier also has a tidy draw in 6 – all of the last 10 winners came from stalls 5 or higher, while 50% of the last 10 winners hailed between stalls 5 and 8.