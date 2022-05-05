MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

With plenty of MLB games today, we’re going to help bettors have a great chance to make some money. Continue reading for MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers for today’s games to get a better idea of who to put money on.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (May 5)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Phillies vs Mets Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 5)

Phillies: (11-14)

Mets: (18-9)

Taijuan Walker: (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Aaron Nola: (1-3, 3.90 ERA)

The Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets are going to meet for their first game of a four-game series on Thursday. This is going to be a huge series for the National League East standings and one that could potentially make or break both teams’ seasons.

Marlins vs Padres Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 5)

Marlins: (12-12)

Padres: (16-9)

Jesus Luzardo: (2-1, 3.10 ERA)

Nick Martinez: (1-2, 4.12 ERA)

The Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres are going to meet for their first game of a four-game series on Thursday. The Marlins are going to be coming into this one at 12-12, while San Diego is going to be coming in at 16-9.

Rays vs Mariners Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 5)

Rays: (15-10)

Mariners: (12-13)

Robbie Ray (2-2, 4.15 ERA)

Shane McClanahan: (1-2, 3.00 ERA)

One of the more interesting series of the week is going to offer four games between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Seattle Mariners. The Rays are going to be coming into this one at 15-10 and in third place of the American League East, while the Mariners are also going to be coming in sitting in third place of their division at 12-13.

Angels vs Red Sox Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 5)

Red Sox: (10-15)

Angels: (16-10)

Shohei Ohtani: (2-2, 4.19 ERA)

Rich Hill: (0-1, 3.71 ERA)

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels are going to be taking on a tough Boston Red Sox team on Thursday. This is going to be the third and final game of a three-game series as both teams have won one game apiece.

With the Red Sox struggling recently, it’s going to be tough for them to get a win against Shohei and a hot Angels team.

Brewers vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 5)

Brewers: (17-8)

Reds: (3-21)

Hunter Greene: (1-3, 6.00 ERA)

Adrian Houser: (2-2, 2.53 ERA)

The Cincinnati Reds got absolutely embarrassed in game 2 of the series as they ended up losing to the Milwaukee Brewers, 18-4. For a team that has had the worst start in MLB history in the 162 games era, look for the Brewers to come away with another easy victory in game 3 and sweep the series.

