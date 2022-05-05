MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 5

We’re once again going to have a huge MLB slate to pick from for our MLB picks and parlays of the day. Continue reading below to keep securing some bankroll in the early part of the 2022 MLB season.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for the MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for May 5th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 5): Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (-120)

The Cincinnati Reds are going to be coming in as the worst team in all of baseball. At 3-21, they’re currently on pace to have the worst record ever in a 162-game series.

With them winning only three games to start the season and the Brewers already taking the first two games of this series by more than 1.5 runs after they won 6-3 in game 1 and then 18-4 in game 2, the bet here has to be taking the Milwaukee Brewers to win by 1.5 runs.

Although I do have some skepticism because the Brewers do have games where they simply don’t hit the ball, with Adrian Houser on the mound, he should be able to hold down a brutal Cincinnati Reds lineup and help his Brewers team sweep the series.

Houser has had a great start to the season as he’s currently 2-2 with a 2.53 ERA.

Take the Brewers Moneyline.

Picks Reds Brewers BetOnline Free Play Odds +190 -235

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 5): New York Mets ML (+140)

Because we’re going to be able to get the Mets at plus money, it seems like a good time to take them. The Mets have undoubtedly been one of the top teams in all of baseball to start the season as they’re currently in first place of the National League East with an 18-9 record. The Phillies, on the other hand, are going to be coming into this one at 11-4 and just got swept in a two-game series against a below-average Texas Rangers team.

Something that could hold the Mets back today is that Aaron Nola is going to get the start for Philadelphia. Hes’ held hitting to just a .236 xBA and has a FIP of 3.18. Although his numbers are great against the current New York Mets lineup, this Mets team is much different than years past and they should be able to come away with a tough win in Philadelphia.

Take the Mets ML.

Picks Mets Phillies BetOnline Free Play Odds +140 -160

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 5): Minnesota Twins ML (-150)

The Minnesota Twins are going to be coming into this one after a disappointing loss against this same Baltimore Orioles team on Wednesday.

The series is now at 1-1 and considering that the Orioles are only 9-16 on the season and the Twins are 15-10, this should be a good time for Minnesota to get back on track. The Orioles ended up scoring nine runs in game 2 of the series, which is unlikely to happen again.

Chris Archer is going to get the start for Minnesota and he’s done a great job against this current Baltimore Orioles lineup. He’s held hitters to a .235 xBA and has a FIP that’s nearly below 2.5.

Take the Twins’ ML.

Picks Orioles Twins BetOnline Free Play Odds +130 -150

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

The MLB Parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we spoke about above. I would even suggest putting a few units on the Brewers -1.5 because there should be virtually no chance the Reds keep this one close.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +633 parlay odds at BetOnline.

