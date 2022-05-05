MyBookie Kentucky Derby Betting Offers | $1000 in Horse Racing Free Bets

Betting Guides

MyBookie have an exclusive offer to The Sports Daily readers. You can claim a first deposit bonus up to $1000 with MyBookie, plus a $10 Casino Chip to add to the exclusive offer too. Keep reading on and ensure you claim this superb offer in which you can place plenty of free bets on the 2022 Kentucky Derby race on Saturday afternoon.

How To Claim The MyBookie Kentucky Derby Betting Offer

To claim this exclusive betting offer from the team at MyBookie, all you have to do is follow these simple steps. Once you do so, you will be rewarded with your first deposit bonus of up to $1000 as well a your $10 casino chip.

  1. Click here to sign up to MyBookie
  2. Sign up by following the steps and create an account
  3. Make a qualifying deposit and bet
  4. Receive your first deposit bonus once qualifying bet is settled (up to $1000)
How to Place a Bet With Your MyBookie Kentucky Derby Free Bets

Once you sign up to MyBookie and claim your Kentucky Derby betting offer, placing a bet on the big race could not be easier. Follow our simple guide below to place your bets.

  • Sign up to MyBookie 
  • Go to the MyBookie ‘RaceBook’ section
  • Click on 2022 Kentucky Derby in the Featured Races section
  • Select your Kentucky Derby Bet and place it

MyBookie has one of the best RaceBooks on the market and they have plenty of choice for bettors for the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

You can bet on your horse to win, place or show. A ‘Win’ bet requires the horse to finish in first place. A ‘place’ means your selection needs to come in either first place or as the runner-up and a ‘show’ is for your horse to finish in the first three finishers.

But that’s not all, as MyBookie also have markets such as the Exacta, Trifecta and Superfecta for those who think they know the order of the finishers. Mybookie will also have plenty of specials and other markets available on the day of the race such as enhanced odds and price boosts.

MyBookie Kentucky Derby Betting Offers For Existing Customers

8% Horse Racing Rebate

One fantastic offer which existing customers can make use of is the amazing 8% horse rebate offer which MyBookie are offering their existing customers.

MyBookie 8% Horse Rebate Terms & Conditions

  • You must be a registered MyBookie customer to make your picks
  • 8% rebate on horse-racing action (qualified tracks).
  • Rebate is automatic.
  • Funds deposited into your account the next day.

Up to $500 Sports Reload Bonus

Another great offer which existing customers of MyBookie can make use of is their 25% sports reload bonus up to $500. This stupendous offer is only available to existing customers, and all you have to do to claim this offer is the following.

  • Your must be a registered MyBookie customer
  • Get 25% on your deposit up to $500.
  • Use this industry leading reload bonus to add more action to the games you love.
  • Limited time only
