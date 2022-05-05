NHL

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 5

Jon Conahan

With four game twos on Thursday for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, bettors are going to have a great chance to make some money on our NHL picks and parlays of the day. Continue reading below to get our best NHL picks and parlays the day to secure some bankroll in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

All of the best NHL betting sites are going to be below. Bettors can get the best odds for all these games and other events.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best NHL Sports Books

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over three picks below and also give the parlay of the day.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (May 5): New York Rangers ML (-140)

The first wager of the evening will be on the New York Rangers to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins outright. Unfortunately for the Rangers, they were defeated by the Penguins after three overtimes in game one of the series.

The Rangers couldn’t seem to get anything going, making only four of their 68 shots. This was a huge letdown for a squad that had been able to put the puck in the net at a reasonable rate throughout the regular season. After saving 79 of 83 shots in game one, Igor Shesterkin must earn credit for New York, although it wasn’t enough for the Rangers.

This is a series that the Rangers should win if they can come out and put the puck in the net at the level that everyone expects them to. With this game taking place in New York City’s Madison Square Garden, it’s the ideal opportunity for the Rangers to tie the series and head to Pittsburgh with a 1-1 tie.

Bet Rangers Penguins BetOnline Free Play
Odds -140 +120 BetOnline logo

RELATED: NHL Playoff Overtime Rules

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (May 5): Florida Panthers -1.5 (+100)

Taking teams to win by 1.5 goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs isn’t usually the best decision, but after losing the first game of the series to the Washington Capitals, the Florida Panthers should be able to bounce back with a big win in game 2. Throughout the regular season, the Panthers were unquestionably the best or second-best team, and while the Capitals had a solid regular season as well, the Panthers are a far better club that will eventually figure this team out.

With this game in Florida, the Panthers should be able to tie the series and send it to Washington with a 1-1 series.

Bet Capitals Panthers BetOnline Free Play
Odds +215 -265 BetOnline logo

RELATED: Should the NHL Playoff Format Expand?

Best NHL Parlay Betting Picks for (May 5): Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (-150)

The game between the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche will be the final bet of the evening. The Colorado Avalanche are the only team in the NHL that could have been better this season than the Panthers. They won Game 1 of the series 7-2, demonstrating that Nashville isn’t up to speed with them.

Cale Makar, a rookie defenseman, had three points in the game, as did Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon. The Avalanche, who are one of the best teams in hockey and won the first game with ease, should be able to do the same on Thursday night to grab a 2-0 series lead before traveling to Nashville.

Bet Avalanche Predators BetOnline Free Play
Odds -400 +300 BetOnline logo

RELATED: Auston Matthews Becomes First American-born Player To Score 60 Goals In A Single NHL Season

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

The NHL parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above. Although I do have some doubts that the Florida Panthers might just win this game outright, with +100 value for them to win by 1.5 goals, it’s going to boost our parlay and offer us a great return.

Take our Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +651 odds at BetOnline.

Topics  
NHL
Jon Conahan
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan
