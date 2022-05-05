NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

NHL

Jon Conahan
With four game twos on the slate for the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday, it’s time to start looking at our best NHL bets and predictions. With the Stanley Cup Playoffs finally here, the best teams in hockey are going to be going at it, which is going to leave for some tough decisions for bettors to have to make.

All of the best NHL sportsbooks are going to be listed below. Bettors are going to have options for free bets, boosted odds, and many other features.

125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 5)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: New York Rangers ML (-140)

The first prediction of the night is going to be taking the New York Rangers to win outright against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Unfortunately for the Rangers, they ended up losing to the Penguins in game 1 of the series in three overtimes.

The Rangers just couldn’t get much going as they ended up only making four of their 68 shots. For a team that was able to put the puck in the back of the net at a decently high level throughout the regular season, this was certainly a disappointment. Igor Shesterkin has to get his credit for New York after he saved 79 of 83 shots in game one.

If the Rangers can come out and be able to put the puck in the net at the level that everybody expects them to, this is a series that they should win. With this game taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, this is the perfect time for the Rangers to even the series and go to Pittsburgh with a 1-1 tie.

Bet Penguins Rangers BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +120 -140 BetOnline logo
Puck Line +1.5 (-195) -1.5 (+165) BetOnline logo
Total Goals Over 5.5 (-120) Under 5.5 (+100) BetOnline logo

 

Best NHL Bets Today: Florida Panthers -1.5 (+100)

Taking teams to win by 1.5 goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs isn’t always the greatest idea in the world, but with the Florida Panthers losing the first game of the series to the Washington Capitals, this was certainly a wake-up call for them and they should be able to bounce back with a huge win in game 2. The Panthers were undoubtedly either the best or second-best team throughout the regular season and although the Capitals did have a good regular season as well, the Panthers are a much better team that’s eventually going to figure this team out.

With this game being played in Florida, expect the Panthers to be able to even the series here and take a 1-1 series to Washington.

Bet Capitals Panthers BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +215 -265 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-115) -1.5 (+100) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 6.5 (-110) Under 6.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

 

NHL Picks Today: Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (-150)

The final prediction of the night is going to be looking at the Nashville Predators versus Colorado Avalanche game. The only team in the NHL that might have been better than the Panthers this season is the Colorado Avalanche. They won the first game of the series 7-2 and showed that Nashville has no business being on the same ice as them.

Youngster defenseman Cale Makar ended the game with three points, and Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon also had three points as well. With the Avalanche being one of the best teams in all of hockey and winning the first game with ease, the same thing should be able to happen on Thursday night as they take a 2-0 series lead before heading to Nashville.

Bet Predators Avalanche BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +300 -400 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (+130) -1.5 (-150) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 6.5 (-105) Under 6.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

 

Jon Conahan
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
