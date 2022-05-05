NHL

NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 5

Four more National Hockey League series will continue on Thursday in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Games will be in Calgary, Denver, New York, and Sunrise. According to betonline, the New York Rangers (-169) are favoured to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins (+144), the Florida Panthers (-250) are favoured to beat the Washington Capitals (+222), the Colorado Avalanche (-335) are favoured to beat the Nashville Predators (+293), and the Calgary Flames (-225) are favoured to beat the Dallas Stars (+201).

Check out the table below for the NHL Playoff scheduled for May 5.

 

TIME ET
NHL PLAYOFF GAMES
TV CHANNEL
7:00 PM
Penguins @ Rangers
ROUND 2, GAME 2
CBC/TNT/SN
7:30 PM
Capitals @ Panthers
ROUND 2, GAME 2
TBS/SN360
9:30 PM
Predators @ Avalanche
ROUND 2, GAME 2
TNT/SNE
10 PM
 Stars @ Flames
   ROUND 2, GAME 2
     CBC/SN/TBS

 

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.

NHL
