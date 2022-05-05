NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 5

Four more National Hockey League series will continue on Thursday in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Games will be in Calgary, Denver, New York, and Sunrise. According to betonline, the New York Rangers (-169) are favoured to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins (+144), the Florida Panthers (-250) are favoured to beat the Washington Capitals (+222), the Colorado Avalanche (-335) are favoured to beat the Nashville Predators (+293), and the Calgary Flames (-225) are favoured to beat the Dallas Stars (+201).

Check out the table below for the NHL Playoff scheduled for May 5.