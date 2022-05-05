NHL

NHL Starting Goalies for NHL Playoffs Round 1 Game 2 (May 5)

Jeremy Freeborn

This is the fourth night of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fans will be hoping for another spectacular game between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins. On Tuesday, the Rangers and Penguins went to triple overtime before Evgeni Malkin scored the overtime winner in a 4-3 Pittsburgh win.

Here are the eight projected starting goaltenders with the odds for all four NHL games courtesy of betonline.ag.  Projected starting goalies courtesy of leftwinglock.com.

Pittsburgh Penguins (+144) @ New York Rangers (-160)–

The Penguins will be going with Louis Domingue, as Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith are both out with lower-body injuries. DeSmith actually got injured in game one of the series, in double-overtime in fact, before being replaced by Domingue. A NHL journeyman, Domingue has been around for eight seasons and will be getting his chance to shine on Thursday. The Rangers are countering with Igor Shesterkin, who led the NHL with a goals against average of 2.07, and a save percentage of .935 in the regular season.

Washington Capitals (+222) @ Florida Panthers (-250)–

The Capitals came through with a big 4-2 win over the Panthers in game one. One reason is because Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek outplayed Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. We will see both goalies again for game two on Thursday.

Nashville Predators (+293) @ Colorado Avalanche (-335)–

The Avalanche smoked the Predators in game one on Tuesday, as David Rittich gave up five goals on 13 shots in a 7-2 Colorado win. With Juuse Saros out with a lower-body injury, it is expected Nashville will try Connor Ingram tonight. Colorado will counter with Darcy Kuemper again.

Dallas Stars (+201) @ Calgary Flames (-225)–

Jacob Markstrom recorded his second career playoff shutout on Tuesday in a 1-0 Calgary win. His previous playoff shutout was with the Vancouver Canucks. The Flames made things easy for Markstrom, who only had to make 16 saves, and none were extremely difficult. The Stars will start Jake Oettinger.

 

 

