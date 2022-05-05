Taiba Odds For The Kentucky Derby | Odds On Taiba

Taiba is a horse that will certainly have his supporters ahead of the 2022 Kentucky Derby after winning both his career starts, with the most-recent being a tidy win in the Grade One Santa Anita Derby on 9th April – and you can back him at 12/1 with BetOnline by clicking below.

Best Bookie For Kentucky Derby Taiba Odds

Taiba Profile

Age: 3 year-old colt

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: Mike E Smith

Runs: 2

Wins: 2

Draw: 12

Did You Know? 30% of the last 10 Kentucky Derby winners came into the race unbeaten, while ALL of the last 10 winners were drawn 5 or higher.

Taiba Key Kentucky Derby Trends

Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back Taiba to win the Kentucky Derby.

10/10 – Ran in the last 7 weeks

10/10 – Drawn 5 or higher

10/10 – Won by a US bred horse

10/10 – Never won at Churchill Downs before

9/10 – Never raced at Churchill Downs before

9/10 – Had won over at least 1m1f before

8/10 – Won last time out

7/10 – Ran in the last 4 weeks

3/10 – Came into the race unbeaten

3/10 – Ran at Santa Anita last time out

Best Betting Sites To Bet On Taiba

Can Taiba Be The Kentucky Derby Winner?

Back Taiba To Win The Kentucky Derby @ 12/1 With BetOnline

Taiba heads into Saturday’s Kentucky Derby unbeaten and with 30% of the last 10 winners also yet to taste defeat and also ran at Santa Anita last time out – therefore, this is a good trend on why to back Taiba in the race.

This Tim Yakteen-trained 3 year-old comes here having won both starts at Santa Anita, including the Santa Anita Derby last time out on 9th April.

He landed that last race by an impressive 2 1/4 lengths over 1m1f, so the extra furlong here should pose no issues.

Trainer Tim Yakteen, who also has Messier in the race, will be looking for his first Kentucky Derby win, but veteran jockey Mike E Smith has won the Kentucky Derby twice before – the first time in 2005 on Giacomo and more recently in 2018 on Justify.

Those looking for a reason to oppose Taiba will probably look to the fact he’s only raced twice and heads into the race with a lot less scope than others, but is also, therefore, open to more improvement too. He’ll have plenty of experience in the saddle and being unbeaten means we still don’t really know how good he’s going to be.