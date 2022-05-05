Racing

White Abarrio Odds For The Kentucky Derby | Odds On White Abarrio

andy
White Abarrio

White Abarrio lines up for Saturday’s 2022 Kentucky Derby with a leading chance – having won four of his five starts and the most recent a tidy win in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park –  you can back him at 10/1 with BetOnline by clicking below.

Best Bookie For Kentucky Derby White Abarrio Odds

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
White Abarrio to win the Kentucky Derby @ 10/1
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Place Bet

White Abarrio Profile

  • Age: 3 year-old colt
  • Trainer: Saffie A Joseph Jnr
  • Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
  • Runs: 5
  • Wins: 4
  • Draw: 15

Did You Know? ALL of the last 10 Kentucky Derby winners were drawn in stalls 5 or higher, while 50% of the last 10 winners came between stalls 13-19 (inclusive) – White Abarrio is drawn in stall 15

White Abarrio Key Kentucky Derby Trends

Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back White Abarrio to win the Kentucky Derby.

  • 10/10 – Ran in the last 7 weeks
  • 10/10 – Drawn 5 or higher
  • 10/10 – Won by a US bred horse
  • 10/10 – Never won at Churchill Downs before
  • 9/10 – Had won over at least 1m1f before
  • 8/10 – Won last time out
  • 7/10 – Won 3 or more times before
  • 5/10 – Drawn between 13-19 (inc)
  • 3/10 – Ran at Gulfstream Park last time out

Best Betting Sites To Bet On White Abarrio

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Kentucky Derby Betting Offer + $25 Free Horse Racing Bet
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$2,500 in Kentucky Derby Free Bets
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer for Kentucky Derby 2022
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$500 in Free Kentucky Derby Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Kentucky Derby 2022
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

Can White Abarrio Be The Kentucky Derby Winner?

White Abarrio will certainly have his supporters for Saturday’s 2022 Kentucky Derby as he’s a popular grey horse.

Add in that he comes into the race having won four of his five career starts, then he’s a classy 3 year-old colt in the making.

The last of those wins for White Abarrio came in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park on the 2nd April – that was the first time this Saffie A Joseph Jr-trained 3 year-old had run over 1m1f, but coped with the longer trip well to suggest another furlong in the Kentucky Derby is well within range.

He’s also raced at Churchill Downs before when third there at the end of November in the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes – that track experience will be a huge advantage.

White Abarrio also has a nice draw in 15 and with 50% of the last 10 Kentucky Derby winners coming between stalls 13 and 19 this is another key trend in this grey horses favour.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
White Abarrio to win the Kentucky Derby @ 10/1
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Place Bet
Topics  
Racing Sports
andy
View All Posts By andy
andy
View All Posts By andy

Related To Racing

Messier

Messier Odds For The Kentucky Derby | Odds On Messier

andy  •  5h
Taiba
Taiba Odds For The Kentucky Derby | Odds On Taiba
andy  •  5h
zandon
Zandon Odds For The Kentucky Derby | Odds On Zandon
andy  •  5h
Kentucky Derby offer - Bet Online
BetOnline Kentucky Derby Betting Offers | $1000 in Horse Racing Free Bets
Paul Kelly  •  May 4 2022
epicenter
Epicenter Odds For The Kentucky Derby | Odds On Epicenter
andy  •  6h
Formula One to expand to Las Vegas
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 26 2022
Austin Cindric wins 2022 Daytona 500
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 22 2022