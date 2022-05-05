Racing

Zandon Odds For The Kentucky Derby | Odds On Zandon

Zandon is one of the leading fancies for the 2022 Kentucky Derby after his easy 2 1/2 length win in the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on the 9th April – and you can back him at 3/1 with BetOnline by clicking below.

Best Bookie For Kentucky Derby Zandon Odds

Zandon Profile

  • Age: 3 year-old colt
  • Trainer: Chad C Brown
  • Jockey: Flavien Prat
  • Runs: 3
  • Wins: 1
  • Draw: 10

Did You Know? 6 of the last 10 Kentucky Derby favourites have won, while 9 of the last 10 market leaders have been placed (top three)

Zandon Key Kentucky Derby Trends

Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back Zandon to win the Kentucky Derby.

  • 10/10 – Ran in the last 7 weeks
  • 10/10 – Won by a US bred horse
  • 9/10 – Never raced at Churchill Downs before
  • 9/10 – Had won over at least 1m1f before
  • 9/10 – Placed favourites
  • 8/10 – Won last time out
  • 6/10 – Winning favourites

Best Betting Sites To Bet On Zandon

Can Zandon Be The Kentucky Derby Winner?

The Chad C Brown-trained Zandon has been popular in the Kentucky Derby betting market since winning easily at Keeneland in the Grade One Toyota Blue Grass Stakes on the 9th April.

That win was the horses first win from her opening three runs so is clearly improving with each outing and looks a high-class 3 year-old colt that will have more to come.

Zandon will be hoping to give trainer, Chad C Brown, his first win in the Kentucky Derby, but Zandon’s jockey – Flavien Prat – has history in the race after taking the lucrative prize in 2019 when riding Country House.

Those looking to take Zandon on and look elsewhere for the 2022 Kentucky Derby winner may look to the fact he’s only had three career runs and that 7 of the last 10 winners had already won three (or more) races. However, the flip-side to this is that he’s unexposed and is likely to have more improvement to come.

