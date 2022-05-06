Andrew Beyer Kentucky Derby Picks 2022 | Expert Kentucky Derby Predictions 2022

The 2022 Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 7. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET. The final race is set for 6:57 p.m. ET. Free Andrew Beyer Kentucky Derby picks and predictions are available below.

Saturday’s race at Churchill Downs will be the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby. Twenty horses are competing in this historical event.

Horse racing expert Andrew Beyers made his Kentucky Derby Pick. For his best bet, Beyers didn’t pick the Kentucky Derby favorites.

We’ll go over two of Andrew Beyers Kentucky Derby picks below:

The 2022 Kentucky Derby can be watched live on NBCSports.com, USA Network, Peacock, NBC and the NBC Sports app.

RELATED: Randy Moss Kentucky Derby Picks 2022 | Randy Moss Horse Racing Picks

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2022

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. $1,000 Kentucky Derby Betting Offer + $25 Free Horse Racing Bet Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus + $25 Free Bet Claim Offer 2. $2,500 in Kentucky Derby Free Bets 100% Welcome Bonus, Up to $2,500 Claim Offer 3. $1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer for Kentucky Derby 2022 Welcome Bonus Offer Up To $1,000 Claim Offer 4. $500 in Free Kentucky Derby Bets Up To $500 in Free Kentucky Derby Bets Claim Offer 5. $750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Kentucky Derby 2022 Maximum Horse Racing Betting Offer of $750 Claim Offer

RELATED: Michelle Yu Kentucky Derby Picks 2022 | Michelle Yu Horse Racing Picks

Andrew Beyer Kentucky Derby Picks | Andrew Beyer Picks for Kentucky Derby 2022

On Thursday, Andrew “Andy” Beyer and Daily Racing Form analyst Jay Privman discussed the contenders and their predictions for the 2022 Kentucky Derby on YouTube. When asked about Epicenter, Beyer said, “I think this is quite a good horse. I think Steve Asmussen has a very good future training him. But if you look closely, he’s run two good figures in his life and his last two starts.”

However, would Beyer bet on Epicenter to win the race in a 20-horse field? “He might be very good, but I just don’t know. I feel conflicted about a lot of them in this race,” explained Beyer. How about Taiba? Well, the creator of the Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) is more interested in White Abarrio and Summer is Tomorrow.

Below, Andrew Beyer’s best bets and Kentucky Derby predictions will be discussed.

White Abarrio (+1150) at BetOnline at BetOnline | Andrew Beyer Kentucky Derby Predictions

Is White Abarrio ready for a peak performance? At +1150, Beyer likes the odds.

Not to mention, he admires the horse’s speed and stamina. Fresh off of a win in the Florida Derby, White Abarrio is starting at the No. 15 post of Saturday’s race.

Beyer thinks the contender has the potential to finish in the top 3. White Abarrio is three years old, and Saphie Joseph Jr. is the trainer. This horse was bred in Florida by Spendthrift Farm. Of course, Tyler Gaffalione is the jockey.

In February, White Abarrio won the Holy Bull Stakes. His final time was 1:42.80 and he bested two Kentucky Derby contenders: Simplification and Mo Donegal in the race. Then, the horse won the Florida Derby in April, beating Charge It and Simplification as well. His final time at the 1.125-mile race was 1:50.64. White Abarrio’s best BSF is 97.

Bet on White Abarrio to win the Kentucky Derby at +1150 odds by clicking the button below.

Bet On White Abarrio (+1150) at BetUS

Summer is Tomorrow (+6600) at BetOnline | Kentucky Derby Predictions 2022

When considering Kentucky Derby longshots, Summer is Tomorrow is another potential contender that Beyer wants bettors to keep an eye on.

His second favorite choice was Epicenter, but he likes riding with an underdog once in a while. The horse is racing at the No. 4 post. A pace-setting horse trained by Bhupat Seemar, Summer Is Tomorrow is expected to get near the front of the pack.

For one notable race, Summer is Tomorrow came in second place of the Grade 2 UAE Derby in March. The horse’s final time was 1:59.76. Crown Pride won the race.

Additionally, so what does a Beyer rating factor in? The scale is based on how fast the horse ran. This is based on the track condition and distance of the race.

Besides helping bettors to pick the winner, it allows horse racing analysts to measure and compare the speeds of horses ran on different tracks. These statistics can be used for races taking place anywhere on any given day of the week.

Unfortunately, Summer is Tomorrow’s best career BSF is unknown. Keep in mind, Epicenter’s best is 102. Also, Taiba and Messier’s best is 103. Betting on White Abarrio sounds like the best bet. Picking Summer is Tomorrow to win the race is quite a gamble but could pay off big if he can keep the pace.

Bet On Summer Is Tomorrow (+6600) at BetOnline

RELATED: Andy Serling Kentucky Derby 2022 Picks | Kentucky Derby Expert Predictions

Place a Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022? Check Out Our Kentucky Derby Betting Guides