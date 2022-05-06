Celtics’ Marcus Smart could play in Game 3 against the Bucks

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart told reporters on Thursday that there’s a “strong likelihood” he’ll play in Game 3 of his team’s second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. He missed Game 2 after suffering a right thigh contusion in Game 1.

During a Zoom video, Smart explained his injury status: “We’re just dealing with the last part of it, and that’s getting that restriction off of the knee and the joint so I can be able to bend. Once that goes away, I should be back to myself. Everything else is healing up the right way.”

Coach Udoka says Marcus Smart’s quad is feeling much better today and he is “probable” for Game 3. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 6, 2022

Also, the eighth-year player shared other thoughts on his injury: “It’s literally the exact same one in the exact same spot. Just reaggravating the same injury I’ve been dealing with. As we all know, injuries like that, they kind of linger.”

Moreover, Celtics’ head coach Ime Udoka mentioned, “We’ll know more tomorrow, how he reacts to what he did today.” Smart’s status has now been upgraded to probable on the team’s injury report.

In the regular season, Marcus Smart averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game in 71 games played. His outstanding performance led to a second career All-Defensive First Team selection. And he even won Defensive Player of the Year.

The Celtics need Marcus Smart in Game 3

During the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the guard averaged 16.5 points, four rebounds and seven assists per game in his team’s first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets. Considering the Celtics play their next two games away, Smart needs to play. Nevertheless, the team can overcome adversity. They won games without Robert Williams III.

Furthermore, in Game 1 of the conference semifinals, Smart ended his performance with 10 points and six assists in 33 minutes played. Plus, he shot 3-for-11 from the field. As a contributing role player next to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, his team needs him back on the court.

On Aug. 21, 2021, Marcus Smart signed a four-year, $77 million contract extension with the Celtics. He is set to earn $16,607,142 in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Heading into this third matchup, the series is currently tied at one game apiece. The Celtics play the Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Game 3 on Saturday, May 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET. This contest can be watched live on ABC.

