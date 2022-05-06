How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 | Canada Sports Betting Guide

Bet on the Kentucky Derby 2022 in Canada this weekend as the 148th running of the roses takes place on Saturday, May 7th from the Churchill Downs racetrack in beautiful Louisville, Kentucky. The purse of this year’s race is $3 million dollars, with 20 of the best thoroughbreds in the world vying for their chance to stand in the winner’s circle at Churchill Downs.

Now that single-game betting is legal in Canada, sports betting fans can bet on one of the biggest horse races of the year this weekend while cashing in on great horse racing betting offers from the top Canadian sportsbooks. To learn more about how to bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 in Canada, while taking advantage of free bets and horse racing bonuses, continue reading as we explore the best offers available for the 148th Kentucky Derby.

The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2022

Check out the top Canada sports betting sites available for this weekend’s Kentucky Derby.

How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 in Canada

Canada sports betting has been legalized and regulated for quite some time. With this, betting on the Kentucky Derby 2022 in Canada is simple and easy.

If you’re brand new to horse racing in Canada, you’ve come to the right place.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the 2022 Kentucky Derby in Canada, check out the instructions below.

Click here to get your horse racing betting offers for the Kentucky Derby Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Canada sports betting bonus for the Kentucky Derby Place your free horse racing bets at the best Canada sports betting sites

Canada Horse Racing Betting Guide — How to Watch Kentucky Derby 2022 in Canada

🏇 Horse Racing Event: Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 📅 Kentucky Derby Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 🕙 When is Kentucky Derby: 6:57 pm ET

6:57 pm ET 🏟 Where is Kentucky Derby: Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky

Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC 🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Epicenter +450 | Zandon +500 | Taiba +800 | Messier +800

Kentucky Derby Odds — Horse Racing Betting Odds for Kentucky Derby 2022

The stage is set for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs this weekend.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will be moving forward without longtime horse trainer Bob Baffert, who is in the midst of serving a 90-day suspension handed down by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. A six-time Kentucky Derby winning trainer, Baffert initially had been training two of the betting favorites in the Run for the Roses.

Instead, horses Taiba and Messier will be trained and tended to by former assistant Tim Yakteen. Taiba will try to become the first horse since 1883 to win the Kentucky Derby with two or fewer starts.

Among the 10 horses with as little horse racing experience as Taiba, none have come close to winning the Kentucky Derby. The average margin of defeat has been 25 lengths.

While Taiba and Messier are among the best horses in the Kentucky Derby field, Steve Asmussen-trained Epicenter (+450) enters Kentucky Derby 2022 as the odds-on betting favorite.

Check out the table below for the best Kentucky Derby odds from BetOnline, one of the best Canada sports betting sites.

Kentucky Derby Horses 2022 Kentucky Derby Odds Play Epicenter +450 Zandon +500 Taiba +800 Messier +800 White Abarrio +1000 Mo Donegal +1200 Charge It +1600 Smile Happy +2000 Cyberknife +2000 Simplification +2000 Zozos +2500 Tiz The Bomb +3300 Pioneer of Medina +3300 Classic Causeway +3300 Tawny Port +3300 Barber Road +4000 Summer Is Tomorrow +5000 Ethereal Road +5000 Happy Jack +6600

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby in Canada

Not everyone will be able to make it to Churchill Downs this week but horse racing fans can still bet on the Kentucky Derby with the best online sportsbooks. In fact, Canada horse racing fans can boost their bankroll and back their favorite Kentucky Derby horses for free.

The best Canada sportsbooks are giving away free bets and horse racing betting offers for the 2022 Kentucky Derby. New members can claim free bets and bonus cash on their first deposit, allowing bettors to minimize their risk when betting on the Run for the Roses.

Scroll down below to learn more about the best horse racing betting sites in Canada and the Kentucky Derby betting offers available at Churchill Downs this week.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + $25 Free Bet for Kentucky Derby 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Kentucky Derby Bets in Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best Kentucky Derby odds, BetOnline has everything that horse racing bettors want in an online racebook. At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free horse racing bet worth $25. That means Canada horse racing fans can cash in the best horse racing odds and back their favorite Kentucky Derby horses for free at Churchill Downs. Bettors can also receive up to 9% cash in back in horse racing betting rebates on their Kentucky Derby bets.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Canada Horse Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free Kentucky Derby bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Kentucky Derby 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest Kentucky Derby Betting Offer in Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on the Kentucky Derby online, BetUS has more to offer than most casinos and online sportsbooks. For Kentucky Derby 2022, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free horse racing bets. Not only can players cash in on competitive Kentucky Derby betting odds but they can also bet on other races at Churchill Downs this week.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Canada Horse Betting Bonus of $2500

Canada Horse Racing Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the Kentucky Derby, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Kentucky Derby in Canada

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Kentucky Derby Betting Odds In Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on the Kentucky Derby online has never been easier. MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs this weekend. At MyBookie, Canada residents can bet on the best horse races from tracks around the world.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Canada Horse Betting Bonus of $1,000

Canada Horse Racing Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie Kentucky Derby betting offer by clicking the button below.

Kentucky Derby Betting Trends | Horse Racing Betting Trends

Before you make your Kentucky Derby picks, there are a few trends that have earned horse bettors a substantial profit at Churchill Downs.

Let’s go over some of the best Kentucky Derby betting trends below.

Dating back to 2008, six winners broke from starting slot 13 and wider.

Since 1978, only three horses breaking from the three innermost positions have captured the Kentucky Derby.

Seven favorites going back to 2008 have won the Kentucky Derby, including six in succession from 2013 to 2018.

All but one of the last 12 Kentucky Derby winners garnered a BRIS Late Pace rating of 100 or higher leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby Expert Picks | Kentucky Derby Predictions 2022

Epicenter is the betting favorite this weekend at 9/2 odds to win the 2022 Kentucky Derby. Epicenter won the Louisiana Derby and the Risen Star Stakes this season and earned the most points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby circuit. Epicenter has drawn the inside post position at #3 and may be at a tactical disadvantage because of the large field of horses in this year’s race.

Taiba will be running just its third race on Saturday at the Kentucky Derby, the colt is lined at 8-1 odds to win the Derby, and is coming off an impressive win at the Santa Anita Derby earlier this year. At the current price, Taiba has a great position at #12, and is the best bet for this Saturday’s 148th running of the roses.

To place your free bets on the Kentucky Derby 2022 with BetOnline now, click the link below.

Placing a Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022? Check Out Our Kentucky Derby Betting Guides:

Learn how to pick horses, get the best odds, and expert horse racing picks using our Kentucky Derby Betting Guides: