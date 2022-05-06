How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide

The Florida sports betting market remains halted but horse racing fans can still bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 with the best online sportsbooks.

While Epicenter is the betting favorite for Kentucky Derby 2022, Zandon has been moving up the Kentucky Derby odds leaderboard after securing post 10 in the post position draw. With the Run for the Roses just days away, the best Florida sports betting sites are giving away free bets and horse racing betting offers for the Kentucky Derby.

To learn more about how to bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 in Florida and claim your free horse racing bets, scroll down below.

Florida Horse Racing Betting Guide — How to Watch Kentucky Derby 2022 in Florida

🏇 Horse Racing Event: Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 📅 Kentucky Derby Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 🕙 When is Kentucky Derby: 6:57 pm ET

6:57 pm ET 🏟 Where is Kentucky Derby: Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky

Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC 🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Epicenter +450 | Zandon +500 | Taiba +800 | Messier +800

RELATED: Kentucky Derby 2022: Horses, Odds, And Time



Kentucky Derby Odds — Horse Racing Betting Odds for Kentucky Derby 2022

The stage is set for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs this weekend.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will be moving forward without longtime horse trainer Bob Baffert, who is in the midst of serving a 90-day suspension handed down by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. A six-time Kentucky Derby winning trainer, Baffert initially had been training two of the betting favorites in the Run for the Roses.

Instead, horses Taiba and Messier will be trained and tended to by former assistant Tim Yakteen. Taiba will try to become the first horse since 1883 to win the Kentucky Derby with two or fewer starts.

Among the 10 horses with as little horse racing experience as Taiba, none have come close to winning the Kentucky Derby. The average margin of defeat has been 25 lengths.

While Taiba and Messier are among the best horses in the Kentucky Derby field, Steve Asmussen-trained Epicenter (+450) enters Kentucky Derby 2022 as the odds-on betting favorite.

Check out the table below for the best Kentucky Derby odds from BetOnline, one of the best Florida horse racing betting sites.

Kentucky Derby Horses 2022 Kentucky Derby Odds Play Epicenter +450 Zandon +500 Taiba +800 Messier +800 White Abarrio +1000 Mo Donegal +1200 Charge It +1600 Smile Happy +2000 Cyberknife +2000 Simplification +2000 Zozos +2500 Tiz The Bomb +3300 Pioneer of Medina +3300 Classic Causeway +3300 Tawny Port +3300 Barber Road +4000 Summer Is Tomorrow +5000 Ethereal Road +5000 Happy Jack +6600

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby in Florida

Not everyone will be able to make it to Churchill Downs this week but horse racing fans can still bet on the Kentucky Derby with the best online sportsbooks. In fact, Florida horse racing fans can boost their bankroll and back their favorite Kentucky Derby horses for free.

The best Florida sportsbooks are giving away free bets and horse racing betting offers for the 2022 Kentucky Derby. New members can claim free bets and bonus cash on their first deposit, allowing bettors to minimize their risk when betting on the Run for the Roses.

Scroll down below to learn more about the best Florida horse racing betting sites and the Kentucky Derby betting offers available for the horse races this week.

Kentucky Derby Betting Trends | Horse Racing Betting Trends

Before you make your Kentucky Derby picks, there are a few trends that have earned horse bettors a substantial profit at Churchill Downs.

Let’s go over some of the best Kentucky Derby betting trends below.

Dating back to 2008, six winners broke from starting slot 13 and wider. Since 1978, only three horses breaking from the three innermost positions have captured the Kentucky Derby. Seven favorites going back to 2008 have won the Kentucky Derby, including six in succession from 2013 to 2018. All but one of the last 12 Kentucky Derby winners garnered a BRIS Late Pace rating of 100 or higher leading up to the Kentucky Derby.



Kentucky Derby Expert Picks | Kentucky Derby Predictions 2022

While famed trainer Bob Baffert won’t be at the 2022 Kentucky Derby, two horses that he previously trained will be in Saturday’s race. Trained by Baffert before his suspension, Taiba and Messier will now be tended to by former assistant Tim Yakteen.

The track at Churchill Downs is built for horses with superior physical gifts. While Taiba lacks experience, the horse has high expectations heading into the Kentucky Derby. Taiba sprinted in his debut, winning off by 7 1/2 lengths at the Santa Anita Derby, thanks to a sub-24 second final quarter-mile.

At post 12, Taiba will also have a chance to start on the outside, which should benefit the thoroughbred in the 1 ¼ mile race.

Take Taiba to emerge victorious in the Run for the Roses on Saturday.

