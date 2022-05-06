How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 in IL | Illinois Sports Betting Guide

Now that online sports betting is legal in Illinois, horse racing fans don’t have to travel to the track to place their best Kentucky Derby bets. Instead, horse racing fans can get better Kentucky Derby odds and betting offers at top Illinois sports betting sites.

The Kentucky Derby is set to race on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

It’s a deep field at the Kentucky Derby with no true favorite. While Zandon moved up to +500 after drawing pole position No. 10, Epicenter is also still the co-favorite at +500 odds.

In this article, we'll break down the Kentucky Derby 2022.

How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 in Illinois

In Illinois, sports betting is legal and horse racing fans can win big without heading to the track at the top online sportsbooks.

In just four steps, horse racing fans can claim free Kentucky Derby bets and place their best bets on the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Check out the instructions below to learn how to bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 in Illinois.

Click here to get your horse racing betting offers for the Kentucky Derby Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Illinois sports betting bonus for the Kentucky Derby Place your free horse racing bets at the best Illinois sports betting sites

Illinois Horse Racing Betting Guide — How to Watch Kentucky Derby 2022 in Illinois

🏇 Horse Racing Event: Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 📅 Kentucky Derby Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 🕙 When is Kentucky Derby: 6:57 pm ET

6:57 pm ET 🏟 Where is Kentucky Derby: Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky

Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC 🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Epicenter +500 | Zandon +500 | Taiba +700 | Messier +1000

Kentucky Derby Odds — Horse Racing Betting Odds for Kentucky Derby 2022

The stage is set for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs this weekend.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will be moving forward without longtime horse trainer Bob Baffert, who is in the midst of serving a 90-day suspension handed down by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. A six-time Kentucky Derby winning trainer, Baffert initially had been training two of the betting favorites in the Run for the Roses.

Instead, horses Taiba and Messier will be trained and tended to by former assistant Tim Yakteen. Taiba will try to become the first horse since 1883 to win the Kentucky Derby with two or fewer starts.

Among the 10 horses with as little horse racing experience as Taiba, none have come close to winning the Kentucky Derby. The average margin of defeat has been 25 lengths.

While Taiba and Messier are among the best horses in the Kentucky Derby field, Steve Asmussen-trained Epicenter (+500) enters Kentucky Derby 2022 as the odds-on betting favorite. After securing post 10 in the post position draw, Zandon has seen his Kentucky Derby odds shorten to as low as +500 over the last few days.

Check out the table below for the best Kentucky Derby odds from BetOnline, one of the best Delaware horse racing betting sites.

Kentucky Derby Horses 2022 Kentucky Derby Odds Play Epicenter +500 Zandon +500 Taiba +700 Messier +1000 White Abarrio +1000 Mo Donegal +1200 Charge It +1400 Smile Happy +1600 Crown Pride +2000 Cyberknife +2200 Simplification +2500 Zozos +2500 Tiz The Bomb +3300 Pioneer of Medina +3300 Barber Road +3300 Classic Causeway +3300 Tawny Port +3300 Happy Jack +6600 Summer Is Tomorrow +6600 Ethereal Road +6600

Kentucky Derby Betting Trends | Horse Racing Betting Trends

Before you make your Kentucky Derby picks, there are a few trends that have earned horse bettors a substantial profit at Churchill Downs.

Let’s go over some of the best Kentucky Derby betting trends below.

Dating back to 2008, six winners broke from starting slot 13 and wider.

Since 1978, only three horses breaking from the three innermost positions have captured the Kentucky Derby.

Seven favorites going back to 2008 have won the Kentucky Derby, including six in succession from 2013 to 2018.

All but one of the last 12 Kentucky Derby winners garnered a BRIS Late Pace rating of 100 or higher leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby Expert Picks | Kentucky Derby Predictions 2022

In terms of raw talent, Charge It might have the most untapped potential in this group.

Despite having +2200 odds to win the Kentucky Derby, Charge It is a horse that comes in with an excellent pedigree. The son of Tapit, Charge It earned a 107 and 109 TimeforUS Speed Figure in a 1 mile maiden race in his second career start, winning by a sparkling 8 ½ lengths.

After drawing post position No. 8, Charge It should be able race towards the front of the group, which should give him a chance to use his top-end speed to propel him to a strong finish.

Take Charge It to win the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

