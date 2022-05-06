In Washington, sports betting is only legal at in-person sportsbooks but horse racing fans looking to skip the trip to their nearest racetrack can bet on the Kentucky Derby with the best online racebooks.

The 148th annual Kentucky Derby will run on Saturday, May 7th with a deep field at Churchill Downs. Zandon has moved up to +500 odds after drawing the favorable 10th post position, making him the co-favorite to win the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

Meanwhile, Epicenter has moved back to +500 odds after opening as the Kentucky Derby favorite with +450 odds. Epicenter will be running out of gate No. 3, which has only produced five Kentucky Derby winners all-time.

Horse racing fans in Washington can get in on the action before the Kentucky Derby betting lines move at top online sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 and get up to $5,750 in free horse racing betting offers.

The Best Washington Sports Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2022

Now that Washington sports betting is legal, it’s never been easier to bet on the Kentucky Derby.

With free bets and sports betting offers available this weekend in Washington, horse racing fans don’t have to break the bank to bet on the Kentucky Derby. Residents can also avoid pool betting and bet on fixed Kentucky Derby odds at the best online racebooks.

We’ve ranked the top Washington sports betting offers for the Kentucky Derby below



RELATED: Jeff Siegel Picks for Kentucky Derby 2022 | Kentucky Derby Expert Picks

How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 in Washington

Horse racing fans don’t have to go to the nearest racetrack to place their Kentucky Derby bets.

In fact, the top Washington sportsbooks are welcoming new members with free bets, horse racing betting offers, and contests.

For steps on how to bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 in Washington, check out the list below.

Click here to get your horse racing betting offers for the Kentucky Derby Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Washington sports betting bonus for the Kentucky Derby Place your free horse racing bets at the best Washington sports betting sites

RELATED: Michelle Yu Kentucky Derby Picks 2022 | Kentucky Derby Expert Picks

Washington Horse Racing Betting Guide — How to Watch Kentucky Derby 2022 in Washington

🏇 Horse Racing Event: Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 📅 Kentucky Derby Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 🕙 When is Kentucky Derby: 6:57 pm ET

6:57 pm ET 🏟 Where is Kentucky Derby: Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky

Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC 🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Epicenter +500 | Zandon +500 | Taiba +700 | Messier +1000

RELATED: Kentucky Derby 2022: Horses, Odds, And Time

Kentucky Derby Odds — Horse Racing Betting Odds for Kentucky Derby 2022

The stage is set for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs this weekend.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will be moving forward without longtime horse trainer Bob Baffert, who is in the midst of serving a 90-day suspension handed down by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. A six-time Kentucky Derby winning trainer, Baffert initially had been training two of the betting favorites in the Run for the Roses.

Instead, horses Taiba and Messier will be trained and tended to by former assistant Tim Yakteen. Taiba will try to become the first horse since 1883 to win the Kentucky Derby with two or fewer starts.

Among the 10 horses with as little horse racing experience as Taiba (+700), none have come close to winning the Kentucky Derby. The average margin of defeat has been 25 lengths.

While Taiba and Messier are among the best horses in the Kentucky Derby field, Steve Asmussen-trained Epicenter (+500) enters Kentucky Derby 2022 as the odds-on betting favorite. After securing post 10 in the post position draw, Zandon has seen his Kentucky Derby odds shorten to as low as +500 over the last few days.

Check out the table below for the best Kentucky Derby odds from BetOnline, one of the best Washington horse racing betting sites.

Kentucky Derby Horses 2022 Kentucky Derby Odds Play Epicenter +500 Zandon +500 Taiba +700 Messier +1000 White Abarrio +1000 Mo Donegal +1200 Charge It +1400 Smile Happy +1600 Crown Pride +2000 Cyberknife +2200 Simplification +2500 Zozos +2500 Tiz The Bomb +3300 Pioneer of Medina +3300 Barber Road +3300 Classic Causeway +3300 Tawny Port +3300 Happy Jack +6600 Summer Is Tomorrow +6600 Ethereal Road +6600

RELATED: Comparing Kentucky Derby Odds From The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites

The Best Washington Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2022

Not everyone will be able to make it to Churchill Downs this week but horse racing fans can still bet on the Kentucky Derby with the best online sportsbooks. In fact, Washington horse racing fans can boost their bankroll and back their favorite Kentucky Derby horses for free.

The best Washington sportsbooks are giving away free bets and horse racing betting offers for the 2022 Kentucky Derby. New members can claim free bets and bonus cash on their first deposit, allowing bettors to minimize their risk when betting on the Run for the Roses.

Scroll down below to learn more about the best Washington sports betting sites and the Kentucky Derby betting offers available for the horse races this week.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + $25 Free Bet for Kentucky Derby 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Kentucky Derby Bets in Washington 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best Kentucky Derby odds, BetOnline has everything that horse racing bettors want in an online racebook. At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free horse racing bet worth $25. That means Washington horse racing fans can cash in the best horse racing odds and back their favorite Kentucky Derby horses for free at Churchill Downs. Bettors can also receive up to 9% cash back in horse racing betting rebates on their Kentucky Derby bets.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Washington Horse Racing Betting Bonus of $1,000

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free Kentucky Derby bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the Kentucky Derby in 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest Kentucky Derby Betting Offer in Washington 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on the Kentucky Derby online, BetUS has more to offer than most Washington online casinos and sportsbooks. For Kentucky Derby 2022, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free horse racing bets. Not only can players cash in on competitive Kentucky Derby betting odds but they can also bet on other races at Churchill Downs this week.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Washington Horse Betting Bonus of $2500

WA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the Kentucky Derby, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Kentucky Derby Betting Odds In Washington 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on the Kentucky Derby online has never been easier. MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs this weekend. At MyBookie, Washington residents can bet on the best horse races from tracks around the world.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Washington Horse Racing Betting Bonus of $1,000

WA Racebook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie Kentucky Derby betting offer by clicking the button below.

Kentucky Derby Betting Trends | Horse Racing Betting Trends

Before you make your Kentucky Derby picks, there are a few trends that have earned horse bettors a substantial profit at Churchill Downs.

Let’s go over some of the best Kentucky Derby betting trends below.

Dating back to 2008, six winners broke from starting slot 13 and wider.

Since 1978, only three horses breaking from the three innermost positions have captured the Kentucky Derby.

Seven favorites going back to 2008 have won the Kentucky Derby, including six in succession from 2013 to 2018.

All but one of the last 12 Kentucky Derby winners garnered a BRIS Late Pace rating of 100 or higher leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby Expert Picks | Kentucky Derby Predictions 2022

Tiz the Bomb is one of the most talented racehorses in the field. In eight career starts, the colt has racked up four stakes wins and second place in one Grade 1 race.

The colt drew a favorable No. 9 post position, which should help him get out in front from the start. The only questions surrounding Tiz the Bomb is his ability to win on a dirt track. All the colt’s wins have come on turf or synthetic surfaces.

During the Holy Bull Stakes, Tiz the Bomb was never in contention. However, Tiz the Bomb is a derby horse based on stamina and class.

In a race that might disappoint in terms of early pace, Tiz the Bomb could have a chance to sneak out in the front and set himself up for a strong finish. After drawing the ninth post, he has the talent to light up the leaderboard with a top three-finish.

Take Tiz the Bomb to place at the Kentucky Derby.

Click on the button below to place your free Kentucky Derby bets at BetOnline.

Placing a Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022? Check Out Our Kentucky Derby Betting Guides:

Learn how to pick horses, get the best odds, and expert horse racing picks using our Kentucky Derby Betting Guides: