Wisconsin sports betting has been approved, but regulated sportsbooks won't launch in time for the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

The 148th Run for Roses is set and it’s a deep field at Churchill Downs this weekend. Zandon and Epicenter lead the pack at +500 odds. Meanwhile, Taiba is expected to be in the running with +700 odds to win the Kentucky Derby.

Wisconsin residents looking to win money betting on the Kentucky Derby should sign up to the top online sportsbooks.

Below, we'll go over how to bet on Kentucky 2022 in Wisconsin.

The Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2022

With the best online racebooks, Wisconsin horse racing fans can bet on the Kentucky Derby right from their mobile device.

For a list of the best Wisconsin sports betting offers available for the Kentucky Derby, check out the chart below.

How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 in Wisconsin

Now that Wisconsin sports betting is legal, it's never been easier to bet on the Kentucky Derby.

In just four simple steps, horse racing fans can redeem betting offers for the Kentucky Derby at top Wisconsin sportsbooks.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on Kentucky Derby 2022 in Wisconsin, scroll down below.

Click here to get your horse racing betting offers for the Kentucky Derby Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Wisconsin sports betting bonus for the Kentucky Derby Place your free horse racing bets at the best Wisconsin sports betting sites

Wisconsin Horse Racing Betting Guide — How to Watch Kentucky Derby 2022 in Wisconsin

🏇 Horse Racing Event: Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 📅 Kentucky Derby Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 🕙 When is Kentucky Derby: 6:57 pm ET

6:57 pm ET 🏟 Where is Kentucky Derby: Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky

Churchill Downs | Louisville, Kentucky 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC 🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Epicenter +500 | Zandon +500 | Taiba +700 | Messier +1000

Kentucky Derby Odds — Horse Racing Betting Odds for Kentucky Derby 2022

The stage is set for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs this weekend.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will be moving forward without longtime horse trainer Bob Baffert, who is in the midst of serving a 90-day suspension handed down by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. A six-time Kentucky Derby winning trainer, Baffert initially had been training two of the betting favorites in the Run for the Roses.

Instead, horses Taiba and Messier will be trained and tended to by former assistant Tim Yakteen. Taiba will try to become the first horse since 1883 to win the Kentucky Derby with two or fewer starts.

Among the 10 horses with as little horse racing experience as Taiba (+700), none have come close to winning the Kentucky Derby. The average margin of defeat has been 25 lengths.

While Taiba and Messier are among the best horses in the Kentucky Derby field, Steve Asmussen-trained Epicenter (+500) enters Kentucky Derby 2022 as the odds-on betting favorite. After securing post 10 in the post position draw, Zandon has seen his Kentucky Derby odds shorten to as low as +500 over the last few days.

Check out the table below for the best Kentucky Derby odds from BetOnline, one of the best Wisconsin horse racing betting sites.

Kentucky Derby Horses 2022 Kentucky Derby Odds Play Epicenter +500 Zandon +500 Taiba +700 Messier +1000 White Abarrio +1000 Mo Donegal +1200 Charge It +1400 Smile Happy +1600 Crown Pride +2000 Cyberknife +2200 Simplification +2500 Zozos +2500 Tiz The Bomb +3300 Pioneer of Medina +3300 Barber Road +3300 Classic Causeway +3300 Tawny Port +3300 Happy Jack +6600 Summer Is Tomorrow +6600 Ethereal Road +6600

The Best Wisconsin Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2022

Not everyone will be able to make it to Churchill Downs this week but horse racing fans can still bet on the Kentucky Derby with the best online sportsbooks.

The best Wisconsin sportsbooks are giving away free bets and horse racing betting offers for the 2022 Kentucky Derby. New members can claim free bets and bonus cash on their first deposit, allowing bettors to minimize their risk when betting on the Run for the Roses.

Scroll down below to learn more about the best Wisconsin sports betting sites and the Kentucky Derby betting offers available for the horse races this week.

Kentucky Derby Betting Trends | Horse Racing Betting Trends

Before you make your Kentucky Derby picks, there are a few trends that have earned horse bettors a substantial profit at Churchill Downs.

Let’s go over some of the best Kentucky Derby betting trends below.

Dating back to 2008, six winners broke from starting slot 13 and wider.

Since 1978, only three horses breaking from the three innermost positions have captured the Kentucky Derby.

Seven favorites going back to 2008 have won the Kentucky Derby, including six in succession from 2013 to 2018.

All but one of the last 12 Kentucky Derby winners garnered a BRIS Late Pace rating of 100 or higher leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby Expert Picks | Kentucky Derby Predictions 2022

An offspring of Uncle Mo, Mo Donegal has all of the qualifications of a Derby horse and is one of the top Kentucky Derby picks.

The young colt finished in the money in all five starts with two graded stakes races. Both his graded stakes wins came at a distance of 1 ⅛ mile, a strong indicator that he could perform well in the 1 ¼ mile race at Churchill Downs.

Mo Donegal has the stamina to win and already bested Kentucky Derby favorite Zandon at the Remsen Stakes last December.

While Mo Donegal drew the first pole position, jockey Irad Ortiz Jr can make up for lost ground early and will have an opportunity to pick an open from the rail or the outside.

Take Mo Donegal at +1200 at the top Wisconsin sports betting sites.

Click on the button below to place your free Kentucky Derby bets at BetOnline.

